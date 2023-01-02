George Santos’ Ex-boyfriend Claims That He Stole His Phone, Didn’t Pay The Bills, And Never Showed Up For Work

On Tuesday, George Santos is scheduled to address the House of Representatives, but an expanding list of scandals and calls for resignation seem likely to overshadow his swearing-in.
The congressman-elect admitted to fabricating significant portions of his life story after The New York Times investigation showed that his resume was full of fabrications. Additionally, a recent article from The New York Times, released on Monday, reveals that Santos, 34, is accused by former friends and coworkers of fabricating a life story for years.
According to The Times, Pedro Vilarva, who first met Santos in 2014, dated the troubled politician for a short period before moving in together. Santos, who Vilarva described as “charming and sweet,” was chosen in November to represent a district on Long Island. Vilarva claimed that Santos rarely contributed to bills.
According to Vilarva for The Times, “He used to say he would get money from Citigroup; he was an investor.” “It can be one thing one day and something else the next. He never ever showed up for work.”
Citigroup informed the Times that Santos had never held a position there. Santos also named Goldman Sachs a former employer, but the bank informed the newspaper that it had no record of his employment.
Vilarva claimed in 2015 that Santos had given him tickets to Hawaii as a surprise. The Times said that the tickets didn’t exist. According to the publication, Vilarva discovered that his cell phone was missing at about the same time.
According to The Times, he declared that he thought Santos had stolen it and pawned it.
Vilarva told the newspaper that he had looked up Santos’ name online after these incidents and found that Brazilian police were looking for him.
The Times stated in 2008 that Santos, who was 19 then, was charged with stealing a checkbook belonging to the man his mother was looking after. The newspaper said that Santos used the checkbook to make fraudulent purchases, citing Brazilian court documents. He confessed to the crime and was charged two years later, according to The Times, but the case is still pending.
According to their ex-boyfriend of Santos, who spoke to a publication, this revelation was the final straw. He added, “I got up in the morning, I packed everything in garbage bags, I called my dad, and I left.
Santos was elected in November, and Vilarva told The Times he was gullible for believing him. He also said he was concerned about the effects the politician’s an evident tendency for lying may have if he were to become — and remain — an elected official.
According to The Times, he stated, “I would be afraid to have someone like that in control – having that much power in his hands.” Santos could not be reached for comment by Insider.
On Wednesday, New York prosecutors said that they are looking into Santos. The countless lies and contradictions surrounding Congressman-Elect Santos are “nothing short of shocking,” according to Republican district attorney Anne T. Donnelly of Nassau County, The Associated Press.
Donnelly stated: “If a crime were committed in this county, we would prosecute it. The citizens of Nassau County and other areas of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress.”
