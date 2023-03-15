Georgia 11-year-old Girl Murdered by Stray Bullet Through Bedroom Window

An 11-year-old girl in Georgia was killed on Tuesday when a stray bullet went through the bedroom window of an apartment.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says that the 11-year-old girl died around 1:00 a.m. in Spalding Heights, Georgia when a bullet that wasn’t meant for her went through her bedroom window instead.
“One of the rounds that were fired at the intended target missed, traveled through the victim’s bedroom window, and struck her killing her instantly,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said, according to FOX 5.
Dix said that the suspect, 22-year-old Kionta Parks, hasn’t been caught yet and is wanted for one count of felony murder, four counts of having a gun while committing a crime, three counts of aggravated assaults, 14 counts of breaking the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, cruelty to children, and domestic terrorism.
Suspect is Well Armed
Dix said that the suspect should be “thought of as very dangerous and well-armed.”
He said that the initial shooting appears to be gang-related, saying that Parks was firing a high amount of rounds.
“All signs point to it being a gang-related shooting,” Dix said. “He was spraying bullets at another person who pulled into the parking lot from about 100 yards away with a rifle.”
Not only was there a shooting on Tuesday, but there was also a shooting at the apartment complex on February 14. On February 14, someone shot, but no one was hurt.
The sheriff said that the 11-year-old girl was in elementary school.
Dix said, “She was a beautiful young girl who was well-liked and talented. I think the people who knew her and were around her loved her a lot.” “When all of that potential is lost because some idiot goes into an apartment complex and starts randomly shooting at people because they are in a gang or feel like they were wronged in the past, whether it was a week, a year, or two hours ago, it is just ridiculous. It makes no sense.”
