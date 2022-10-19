Georgia Baby: FBI Finds Quinton Simon’s Corpse In Rubbish

On Tuesday, officials announced that police and the FBI had begun scouring a landfill for the remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

Leilani Simon, the unstable mother of the missing 20-month-old who acknowledged to using drugs while pregnant in court this week, is still the primary person of interest to police in Chatham County.

Quinton was last seen leaving his Savannah, Georgia, home at about 6 a.m. on October 5.

The FBI said on Tuesday that they had reason to suspect Quinton was dumped into a “particular dumpster at a specific location” before being taken to the county’s waste management facility for disposal.

Simon, 24, was last seen by his mother’s 24-year-old lover, and his mother reported him missing at 9:40 a.m.

A 911 operator can be heard stating, “Complainant informed her 1-year-old kid is gone,” according to recordings obtained by local news outlet WJCL.

When she awoke, she found her bedroom door wide open. It has been brought to his attention that he cannot operate a door knob. He believes he was abducted.

Babysitter Diana McCarta, however, claims she received a text message at 5:30 a.m. on the day Quinton vanished, informing her that she would not be responsible for him.

On Monday, Leilani went to court for a custody hearing involving her other two little children, ages 6 months and 3 years.

The US Sun got court documents that said Simon was a “chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis” who took drugs throughout her pregnancy, despite the fact that the case is under seal.

Billie Jo Howell, Leilani’s mom, tried to have her kicked out of the house and was named the legal guardian of her two other children by other dads.

But Chatham County, Georgia’s Child Protective Services decided she “failed to provide proper supervision,” so the kids were sent to a foster home.

Billie Jo told investigators she did not trust her daughter after Quinton went missing, and Leilani Simon spoke about her troubles as a parent in a TikTok video.

According to DailyMail.co.uk, Billie Jo has an extensive record of criminal activity, including convictions for theft, prostitution, burglary, and drug offenses.

We are not currently in a position to implement fees. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stated on Tuesday that the search was continuing but that “we still have work to do.”