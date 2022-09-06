Georgia, Other States Face Flooding

On Monday, forecasters warned of the potential for torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground in the southeast and most of the northeast of the United States, where flood watches were already in effect.

It was reported that certain sections of northwest Georgia received as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain during the weekend’s storms.

Chattooga County, Georgia, has had to cancel lessons for the next two days due to flooding, which has also knocked out water service in the area.

Earle Rainwater, proprietor of Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and coroner for Chattooga County, stated, “Our main push right now is getting our water problem back in order.”

As he put it on Monday, “you can’t accomplish anything” without water. Only bottled water or water from the creeks is available to us.

On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared an emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. That ordered the state’s whole infrastructure to aid in “preparation, reaction, and recovery actions.”

Many residents in Chattooga County’s lower-lying districts need rescue on Sunday, according to Rainwater. A variety of watercraft, including kayaks and jon boats, were utilized.

The National Weather Service forecasted that waves of showers and storms will develop in the region on Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to flow over the South and into the Northeast. The weather service also warned of the possibility of “training storms,” or storms that produce heavy rainfall when they repeatedly pass over the same places like trains.

The weather service warned of the potential for flash flooding across the northeast, including in Pennsylvania, southern New England, and the New York City metro area. On radar, a powerful band of storms could be seen moving northeast just inland from Pennsylvania, over Rhode Island, and into Massachusetts.

It was reported Monday by the National Weather Service that Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island, saw life-threatening flash flooding. Several roadways, including a stretch of I-95 and Route 10, one of the key arteries into and out of Providence, were closed by Monday afternoon, but there were no reports of injuries.

As of late afternoon, some regions had received up to four inches (10 centimeters) of rain, and more flooding was likely. Local news outlets said that at least one building collapsed due to the torrential rainfall that kept drivers trapped on Interstate 95 for hours.

By Monday evening, north New London County had received over five inches (13 centimeters) of the up to six inches (15 centimeters) that had fallen across Connecticut. More flooding is predicted until Tuesday night, according to local forecasters.

There were flash flood watches in effect for parts of the following states: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia, through Monday evening. As of Tuesday, areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as all of Rhode Island and Connecticut, are still under a flash flood watch.

According to the Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency, on Monday, church pastors and volunteers in Georgia’s Summerville and Trion planned to deliver water to the communities.

Summerville’s mayor, Harry Harvey, remarked, “We’ve never had anything like this before.”

Monday morning, Harvey visited the community’s flooded water treatment plant and reported that “things are not as bad as we feared they were, or as bad as they could be.”

On Monday, crews arrived to begin surveying the damage. At the latest by Tuesday morning, “we should have a lot better estimate as to what has to be done,” Harvey added.

Superintendent Jared Hosmer said that all Chattooga County schools would be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday due to flooding.

Hosmer announced the decision on Monday, explaining that without water, “we are unable to flush restrooms, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or cook lunches.”

About 25,000 people make their home in Chattooga County, which is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.