Georgia Suspects Stole Roughly 700 Powdered Infant Formula Cans

Daily news / By / March 11, 2023

Three people were arrested in Georgia after they were accused of stealing $26,000 worth of powdered baby formula from grocery stores in the Atlanta area.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert to law enforcement agencies in the area, asking them to keep an eye out for a car that may have been involved in a series of shoplifting incidents at Publix supermarkets where cans of baby formula were taken.

Thursday, Cartersville police found the car in the parking lot of the Publix store on 300 Cherokee Place. The officers waited until the suspects left the store.

Read more stories from the California Examiner by clicking on the links below:

Officers Found 662 Cans Worth $26,000 In The Suspect’s Car

Regulo Sanchez-Romero, Mateo Sanchez-Romero, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested when they left the store with 12 cans of stolen powdered baby formula.

Police said that when officers searched the car, they found another 662 cans worth $26,000.

The two adults were charged with felony theft for shoplifting, and felony theft by receiving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Mateo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with giving a false name and date of birth. Regulo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with driving without a license.

The tweet below confirms the news:

Police say that both men gave their addresses in Dallas. Both of them were put in the Bartow County Jail.

Investigators are trying to find out if the suspects were also behind thefts like this in other places.

This is because it has been hard to find baby formula for the past year since FDA inspectors temporarily shut down the largest U.S. formula factory because it was contaminated with bacteria.

Simply save californiaexaminer.net to your bookmarks and you’ll have instant access to any breaking news as it happens.

Related Posts

About The Author

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top