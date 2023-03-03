Georgia Teenager Dies From A Fentanyl Overdose After Ingesting Fake Percocet At Age 17

One of five Gwinnett minors discovered in recent weeks, a 17-year-old woman died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to police.
On February 24, Julia Zirangua overdosed on what she believed to be Percocet and passed away.
For selling her the fake medication, Drolvin Calix-Rodriguez of Lawrenceville and Elizabeth Elliott of Norcross were detained by Gwinnett County Police.
Calix-Rodriguez is accused of two charges of selling a prohibited substance listed on Schedule I or II, violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possessing cocaine, having a stolen handgun while committing a crime, and possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
In relation to the sale of a controlled substance, Elliott is accused.
Because of its strength and affordability, drug dealers mix fentanyl with other substances, according to the DEA. The medication has 100 times the potency of morphine.
The family of Zirangua has established a GoFundMe to assist with funding her funeral costs.
There are no words to adequately express the emptiness that Jocelyn Zirangua’s family is feeling. “We appreciate all the assistance in providing my sister with a final farewell gift.
Zirangua is one of five Hispanic youths from Gwinnett who have passed away in the past month from overdoses or gunshot wounds.
Susana Morales’ skeletal remains, which had been missing for almost eight months, were discovered close to the Barrow County line on February 8. She was killed, and a Doraville police officer was detained and charged with murder.
Rodrigo Floriano, 17, was discovered dead in a Tucker, Georgia, abandoned house on February 9. It is believed that an overdose caused his death.
A 13-year-old child was shot and died on February 14 outside the family’s Norcross house in front of his father. Jaeden Travis was the victim, according to the police.
Jose Daniel Martinez, a 16-year-old kid, was discovered shot to death in the back of a Lilburn house on March 1.
During a thorough search of the region, homicide investigators were able to find leads that resulted in the capture of Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn, in connection with Martinez’s killing.
