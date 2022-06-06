What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth?

A professional Greek basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA (NBA).

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Giannis 15th overall in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft. In the NBA, Giannis has been named Most Valuable Player twice.

Life and Work’s First Steps

It is believed that Giannis Adetokunbo, the son of Nigerian immigrants Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo, was born on December 6, 1994, in Athens, Greece. Thanasis and Francis are his older brothers, while Kostas and Alex are his younger siblings. Because his parents had difficulty finding jobs, he and his brother Thanasis sold handbags, watches, and sunglasses on the streets to help support the family. Antetokounmpo made his professional basketball debut in 2007. For the first 18 years of his life, he was unable to leave Greece because he lacked Greek citizenship, making him a stateless person. Before the NBA draught in May 2013, he was granted Greek citizenship. It should be noted that Antetokounmpo is of Nigerian descent.

In 2011, Antetokounmpo made his professional basketball debut with Filathlitikos of the Greek B Basket League. The next year, he agreed to a four-year contract with CAI Zaragoza in Spain.

Contracts and Earnings

Nike is one among the several companies with which Giannis has a lucrative endorsement deal.

A “long-term” sponsorship deal with Nike was struck by Giannis in November of 2017. Thirty-five million dollars were earned by Giannis between June 2017 and June 2018. As of June 2018, he had collected $43 million. Ads bring in at least $10 million a year for the actor and director.

The Bucks signed Giannis to a $100 million contract in September 2016.

He signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension on December 15, 2020, with the Bucks. On a season-by-season basis, it was the most lucrative deal in NBA history. An average yearly income of $45 million is included in the agreement. He will be paid $256 million over six seasons if you consider the final year of his prior contract as well. The breakdown of his salary for each season will be as follows:

2020-21: $27.5 million

2021-22: $39.3 million

2022-23: $42.5 million

2023-24: $45.6 million

2024-25: $48.8 million

2025-26: $51.9 million

Biography of Giannis Antetokounmpo

On December 6, 1994, Giannis Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece. Greek basketballer Giannis is one of the most well-known in the world. Giannis Sina Ugo Antekokounmpo is his real name as a child.

Giannis was born and reared in Athens, where he began his basketball career with Filathlitilos’ young teams. There’s no way to find out anything about Giannis’s educational background online.

Giannis is a devout Christian and a naturalized Greek citizen. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius, according to astrology. The ethnicity of Giannis is Nigerian.

Full Name Giannis Sina Ugo Antekokounmpo Nick Name Giannis Antetokounmpo Profession Greek basketball player Age 27 years Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Date of birth 6 December 1994

Birth Place Athens, Greece Nationality Greek Ethnicity Nigerian Parents Father – Charles Antetokounmpo Mother-Veronica Antetokounmpo Siblings Thanasis Antekokounmpo Alex Antekokounmpo Kostas Antekokounmpo Francis Antekokounmpo Height 6 feet 11 inches Weight 110 kg

Personal Life

Antitokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a son, Liam Charles. His extended family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Antetokounmpo now calls home, in the early part of 2014. With his family’s support, 20,000 masks were distributed in Athens and Zografou in 2020 to help those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wife

When it comes to his personal life, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently single. With Mariah Riddlesprigger, Giannis has a gorgeous new girlfriend. Liam Charles was born to Giannis and Mariah. There isn’t any information provided about Mariah’s professional background.

The family of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Born in Athens, Greece to his parents, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Charles Antetokounmpo is Giannis’ father, while Veronica Antetokounmpo is his mother.

Nigerian immigrants, Gianni’s parents are in the U.S.

As a child, Giannis Antekokounmpo had four brothers and four sisters. They were all named Thanasis Antekokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Height, Weight

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s height and weight are reported at 6 feet 11 inches and 110 kilograms, respectively, as of 2022. His age is 27 years old as of that date.

Start with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft. In October of that year, he made his NBA debut, making him the league’s youngest ever player. Antetokounmpo averaged 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds throughout his first season, appearing in 77 games. As a result, he was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team for the 2013-14 season. Against the Rockets, Antetokounmpo had a career-best of 27 points and 15 rebounds the next season. In a game against the Pelicans later in the season, he set a new career-high of 29 points.

In the 2015-16 season, Antetokounmpo continued to improve his game, averaging nearly 17 points per game. With 33 points in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a near triple-double in December, he set two new career highs. First triple-double: He scored 27 points, 12 boards, and 10 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers in February of 2016.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth?

It is estimated that the net worth of basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo is $70 million. Giannis Antetokounmpo, sometimes known as “the Greek Freak,” earns an estimated $45 million a year as one of the NBA’s highest-paid players.

He became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in all five statistical categories of points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals, making him the first player in NBA history to accomplish this. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, Antetokounmpo was named NBA MVP, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years.

