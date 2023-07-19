Model Gigi Hadid Arrested Using Weed in the Cayman Islands

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, was recently arrested in the Cayman Islands for alleged possession of marijuana, according to authorities. Along with her friend, influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy, Hadid was apprehended on July 10 by the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control for the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia.
The arrest took place at Owen Roberts International Airport after a search of their luggage revealed a small amount of marijuana. The duo had arrived in the Cayman Islands on a private aircraft from the United States. However, Hadid’s representative stated that the marijuana was legally purchased in New York City with a medical license, and it has been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017.
Following the arrest, both women were released on bail. They later pleaded guilty and were fined approximately $1,200, but no conviction was recorded, as confirmed by the border authorities.
In the aftermath of the incident, Hadid shared several photos on her Instagram account, showcasing her enjoying the beach and ocean.
One of her captions, posted on Tuesday, read, “All’s well that ends well.”
While the arrest temporarily made headlines, Hadid’s representative emphasized that her record remains clear, and she continued to enjoy her time on the island.
It’s important to note that marijuana laws vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and individuals should adhere to the regulations of the specific location they are in to avoid any legal complications.
