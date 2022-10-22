Gillie Da Kid Net Worth 2022: Why Gillie Da Kid Was Involved In An Argument With Rapper Soulja Boy?

A well-known actor, musician, and master of ceremonies, Gillie Da Kid. Here we will discuss his Net Worth and much more.

Early Life

Sar’d Nasir, better known as Gillie Da Kid, was born on January 1st, 1984 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. Although Nasir’s ethnicity is unknown, it is assumed that he is of Ethiopian descent. He is a well-known actor and experienced rapper who came to public attention for the first time in 2006.

Career

Major Figgas was an underground band that Gillie Da Kid was a part of and helped to create. Prior to the dispute with Cash Money Records and its biggest artist Lil Wayne, the band wasn’t really successful and he wasn’t well-liked.

Although Cash Money Records continues to deny Nasir’s claims that he was a ghostwriter for some of their musicians, particularly Lil Wayne, it was a breakthrough for Gillie’s band, and Major Figgas eventually signed with Suave House Records.

The rapper made the decision to go solo and depart the group when the record business ran into some issues. It took less than a week for him to sign with the New Orleans Label thanks to a chance encounter with Cash Money’s CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams backstage at a concert, but his solo album was never made available.

However, Gillie Da Kid later joined the rising label BabyGrande Records, and in 2007 the compilation The Best of the GDK Mixtapes was released.

Along with launching his own projects, he also worked on projects with a number of well-known artists, including Beanie Sigel, Lid Buxs, Mr. Papers, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, J Son, Pusha T, and DeSean Jackson. His wealth was steadily increasing.

As an actor, CDK is equally well-known. He has acted in a number of films, including “Mafia,” “Force of Execution,” “Wrath of Cain,” “King of the Avenue,” and “Pimp Bully.” Without a doubt, Gillie’s acting profession has contributed significantly to his wealth.

There is only one King of Philly, according to Gillie da Kid, who was nominated for and won an independent music award in 2013 for the best song (I Get It) and best mixtape (King of Philly mixtape).

Why Gillie Da Kid Was Involved In An Argument With Rapper Soulja Boy?

Not only was CDK involved in the argument with Lil Wayne, but also with the rapper Soulja Boy. It all began after Gillie made fun of Soulja on Twitter by posting images of bogus bills next to Soulja’s photo; it should come as no surprise that this tweet sparked a Twitter tiff.

When these two singers were scheduled to settle their dispute in the celebrity boxing bout in 2014, Soulja had to cancel. After going to a show together in Dubai a year later, the rappers picked up their argument once more. While CDK maintains that they had not even interacted there, Soulja claimed that he had slapped Gillie.

Personal Life

Almost nothing is known about Kid's private life. He has no children and has never been married or engaged. His past relationships are still a mystery.

Gillie Da Kid Net Worth

Gillie Da Kid Net Worth is estimated to be around $2 Million in 2022. Rapper Gillie Da Kid was courted by several record labels, including Roc-A-Fella and Warner Bros., but things between the two labels ended badly.

He later signed with Cash Money Records, working as Lil Wayne’s “ghostwriter,” before quitting to launch his own record company, Figgas 4 Life Entertainment.

