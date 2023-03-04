Global Architect Of Landmark Buildings Rafael Viñoly Dies At 78

Rafael Violy, an architect of Uruguayan descent whose 1983 New York City firm designed significant commercial and cultural structures in than a dozen nations, passed away on Thursday at a Manhattan hospital. He was 78.
His son Roman, a director at the company, claimed that an aneurysm was what caused the problem.
Modernist Mr. Violy was not well known for having a particular look. He did, however, have a tendency for enclosing big areas with glass to provide light interiors.
Dramatic glass-roofed courtyards may be found in his extension to the Cleveland Museum of Art, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, and Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.
Mr. Violy may be best known in New York for 432 Park Avenue, a condominium tower that, for a brief while, held the record for tallest residential structure in the world with a height of almost 1,400 feet.
Critics have lauded its gridded facade for its understated elegance while criticising it for encroaching on Manhattan’s skyline.
Additionally, residents—some of whom spent tens of millions of dollars for their apartments—have voiced concerns about major technical and construction issues.
These comments have sparked a wave of articles on the difficulties of owning such ultra-luxury houses, including one that appeared on the front page of The New York Times.
Mr. Violy was a wine enthusiast who loved French wines and a 24-hour architecture nerd. To ensure he always had the appropriate pair of glasses with him, he sported several sets of black-framed glasses around his neck. He was also prepared to sketch even the most complex architectural features.
Also a pianist with classical training, he performed performances in a music pavilion on his home at Water Mill, New York, near the eastern end of Long Island. He revealed to The Times in 2011 that he possessed nine pianos, one of which had a bent keyboard that made some notes easier to reach.
