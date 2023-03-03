Glock Pistol, Knife, Mask, And Gloves Were Taken By Police From The Family Home Of Idaho Murder Suspect

According to documents released this week, a.40-caliber pistol and a knife were among a large number of personal items that authorities seized from the family home of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect currently being held and awaiting trial in connection with the gruesome killings of four University of Idaho students last fall.
Warrants describing the investigators’ search of Kohberger’s possessions right after his arrest on December 30 were included in records submitted by Monroe County, Pennsylvania, authorities two months ago.
Before being transferred to Idaho following an extradition hearing in early January, Kohberger was first detained at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, roughly 90 miles north of Philadelphia.
Police Kept Their Eyes On Suspect For Weeks Before The Actual Arrest
Documents reveal that police in Pennsylvania had been keeping an eye on him for weeks before the actual arrest, noting that he had driven across the nation from Washington for his school’s winter break on Dec. 16 to arrive in the region.
According to recently unsealed documents made available this week, police executed search warrants for the Kohberger family home on December 31, one day after the suspect was taken into custody. In accordance with accepted legal procedure in Pennsylvania, the records were kept secret for a period of 60 days.
An detailed list of objects discovered during the investigation of the home was discovered and catalogued by the investigators.
New Documents in Idaho Quadruple Murder Case Released: Knife, Black Gloves, Masks, Glock Seized https://t.co/hVLyeodYQj
— The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) March 3, 2023
According to the warrants, they also found three empty magazines, a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, black gloves, a black cap, and a black face mask on the property in addition to the knife and Glock pistol.
According to the search warrant, during a parallel search of Kohberger’s vehicle, authorities allegedly discovered a variety of additional personal things, including gloves, goggles, tyre irons, a shovel, and a wrench, as well as swabs, a Ziploc bag, wrappers, maps, and paperwork.
A silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts, and black Under Armour boxers were among the items Pennsylvania State Police seized after swabbing Kohberger’s DNA, according to earlier documents made public on Tuesday.
It’s unclear what these thorough inventory mean in light of the ongoing police inquiry into the quadruple homicide from November. Authorities were looking for a variety of objects that might be useful in the investigation, according to search warrants that were revealed on Thursday.
These included substances with bodily fluids or blood on them, alcohol and drugs, knives, sheaths, or other weapons, as well as any property that belonged to one of the victims.
Students from the University of Idaho Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were savagely stabbed inside the women’s rented home in Moscow, close to the university campus, early on Nov. 13.
The county medical examiner ultimately ruled that each of their fatalities was due to “sharp-force injuries,” and reports stated that each had been stabbed numerous times, probably with a huge knife.
The murder weapon, according to Moscow Police Department officers, may have been a fixed-blade hunting knife. According to an affidavit published in January, when police arrived at the crime scene after the murders, they discovered a knife sheath containing DNA that matched a sample obtained from Kohberger’s garbage in Pennsylvania.
When Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington, a short drive from Moscow, was searched by investigators, it was noted in documents made public at the time that they found stained bedding, hair-like strands, and one glove. Kohberger was pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University at the time.
The actual murder weapon was not found, and it is unknown if the knife that Pennsylvania police eventually found at the house of the Kohberger family is being investigated as a potential murder weapon.
Kohberger, 28, is accused of the University of Idaho killings on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Police interviews with B.F. and D.M., who were both in the off-campus rental home the night of the murders, two of the killed students’ surviving roommates, were recounted in the affidavit that was made public in January.
One of them described to investigators how she remembered “seeing a figure wrapped in black attire and a mask that concealed the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her” from the doorway of her bedroom. She described him as a man who was “not extremely muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows,” standing at least 5 feet 10 inches tall.
The roommate claimed that the figure passed her as she was standing “in a frozen shock phase” and then left the house through a sliding glass door at the back entrance. During their following inspection of the crime scene, detectives discovered a diamond-shaped footprint outside of the roommates’ entryway, which they perhaps connected to a Vans sneaker.
