Goblin Slayer Season 2: When Will It Renewed?

Although it ran at approximately the same time as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, Goblin Slayer was never as big of a success as those two other shows. The audience for the series was very modest, but the followers were incredibly loyal, which is why the show’s creators took so long to reveal any intentions they had for the show’s subsequent seasons.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Plot: What Will Happen Next?

There has been no announcement on which volumes of the light novel series will be featured in Goblin Slayer Season 2. The first season of the anime combined content from Volume 1, part of Volume 2, and a small piece from Volume 4; the movie adapted Volume 5 of the light novel series.

To our relief, it looks like we can drop season 2 soon. The future of Season 2’s adaptation of Volumes 4-6 is currently unknown. This section will serve as a brief review of the first season of the anime.

Goblin Slayer Season 2! Actors in Season 2

As far as we can tell, the core cast members from Goblin Slayer’s first season will return for its second. The new season will have the same major cast as the previous one, right up until the finale (of the first series, at least). Because of this, we believe that the primary voice actors will return not just for the second season of Goblin Slayer but also for any additional seasons that may be produced.

While we don’t know for sure, we’re guessing that the majority of the following cast members, including Yui Ogura, Tomokazu Sugita, and Noboru Kannatsuki, will return for Goblin Slayer season 2.

Guild Girl / Maaya Uchida

Sword Maiden Aya Endo

Cast as the Female Knight, Yukiyo Fujii

Actor Natsumi Hioka plays the role of Inspector

As the Sword Master, Haruka Tomatsu

Goblin Slayer Yuichiro Umehara

Playing the role of Priestess is Yui Ogura

Cast as Spearman, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Starring Yuka Iguchi as CowGirl

Rookie Warrior Seiji Maeda

This is Ayasa Ito, in her role as an Apprentice Cleric.

To play the role of the Dwarven Shaman, we have Yuichi Nakamura.

High Elf Archer: Nao Toyama

The Witch, Yoko Hikasa

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Recap Of Season 1

After hearing a bard sing about the Goblin Slayer‘s exploits, a party of adventurers of the same rank as him goes to the Adventurers’ Guild to see the Goblin Slayer and enlist him for a quest. The party comprises a High Elf, a Dwarf, and a Lizard priest.

The crew, led by the Goblin Slayer and relying on his smart expertise, storms the particularly constructed lair of the Goblins that they are supposed to eliminate once they have arrived in the ruins left behind by humans who have since abandoned them.

The High Elf Archer, who is overly confident and daydreams of exciting exploits, learns by his side not only to genuinely know the “Orcbolg,” but also his sworn foes and what they are capable of.

The Archbishop, a former gold-rank heroine, known as “Virgin of the Sword” and respected by the Priestess, sponsors the Goblin Slayer for a mission to the City of Waters; the Archer Elf, the Dwarf Shaman, and the Lizard Priest are all offered the quest. After a successful first assault, the Goblin Slayer realised the Goblins they encountered were not ordinary and planned their next dive into the underground.

Just saved by the Priestess and the Virgin with the Sword, who draws closer to him, the Goblin Slayer is joined by his allies for their second attack, which nearly cost him his life. A bizarre mirror stored in a dead-end room by the “Giant Eye” is a Magic Portal overlooking another realm inhabited by advanced Goblins, validating the Goblin Slayer’s concerns.

Where To Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer’s first season aired in Japan and was later made accessible in the United States on Crunchyroll and Funimation with English subtitles (in dubbed format). Given that these are the go-to places to watch anime online, it stands to reason that they will also carry the second season. We assume the English dub will also be released simultaneously.

At GA FES 2021, a Livestream event hosted by Goblin Slayer light novel publisher GA Bunko in January 2021, it was revealed that production on season 2 of the anime was underway. Studios have yet to reveal when season 2 of GA Bunko will premiere, even though a promotional poster and teaser trailer were shared on Twitter and YouTube, respectively.

However, in 2018, Funimation announced and aired the first season of the anime Goblin Slayer. Goblin Slayer season 2 has already surpassed the estimated 6-to-12-month window from announcement to release. Although nothing is written in stone now, it seems likely that the next book in the series will be released sometime in 2022, with preliminary estimations indicating a summer release.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Trailer: When Will It Air?

Here is the official Trailer of Globin Slayer Season 2, Where you can check it out.

