God Of War Ragnarok Release Date PC: News And Anticipation About God Of War Release Date PC

While the 2018 God of War was only recently made available on PC, the sequel, God of War Ragnarök, was launched for PS4 and PS5 to widespread praise months ago. But, what is God Of War Ragnarok Release Date PC?
Since the 2018 remake leaves off on a cliffhanger, PC players will no doubt be crossing their fingers for a port of Ragnarök to their platform, and there’s a strong chance they’ll get it.
Several of Sony’s most popular PS4 titles, including Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted, and both Spider-Man games, have recently been made accessible for PC via Steam, which came as a complete surprise to gamers.
Ragnarök will likely look much better on PC thanks to the improved visuals, DLSS implementation, and increased customizability of already magnificent titles like ARK: Survival Evolved and Horizon Zero Dawn.
While an official release date for God of War: Ragnarök for PC has not been announced, our best guess is that it will be available sometime in the near future. But, what is God Of War Ragnarok Release Date PC?
Contents
God Of War Ragnarok Release Date PC
God of War: Ragnarök’s PC release date is still a ways off. But we can make educated assumptions based on the times it took for different PlayStation titles to be converted to PC. There’s no way it’ll be out for at least a year.
PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst said, “coming forward we’ll see at least a year between releases on PlayStation and on the PC platform, potentially with the exception of live service games,” in an interview with Julien Chièze posted to YouTube (thanks VGC).
Due to this, we anticipate that the PC version of God of War: Ragnarök won’t be available until November 9, 2023.
It’s possible that we’ll have to wait more than a year for the next God of War game, given that the 2018 installment didn’t arrive on PC until 14 January 2022. We doubt the porting process will take as long as the original game.
It wasn’t until the beginning of 2022 that a number of PlayStation titles became available for PC. We can assume that Sony’s decision to increase the rate at which its games are being ported to the platform is a sign that these adaptations are being well received. Sony plans to have five PC releases before the end of the year in 2022.
Our research leads us to believe that the PC version of God of War: Ragnarök will be released in 2024, most likely in the second half of the year.
This will guarantee the game gets a minimum of 18 months as a console exclusive and give the team time to port the powerful game to PC. When a specific date for the PC version of God of War: Ragnarök is announced, we will, of course, include it here.
Details On The PC Version Of God Of War: Ragnarok’s Features And Capabilities
God of War Ragnarok’s PC features and specifications are currently unknown due to the game’s lack of an official reveal on PC. However, it will likely include a big feature set, just like previous games from PlayStation Studios.
Will Kratos and Atreus be bound by fate, or take control of their destiny? Watch the new God of War Ragnarök story trailer, revealed during State of Play: https://t.co/lGja5hDdnt pic.twitter.com/vdMUSrkjFq
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 13, 2022
Features like DLSS/FSR, ultrawide monitor support, and better lighting, shadows, and textures are all a part of this update. We will be sure to update this guide with more information once we get the PC specifications and the game has been officially announced on PC.
Here is the most up-to-date information regarding the PC launch of God of War: Ragnarok. Although it may be some time before the game is officially revealed for the platform, you can get a head start on Fimbulwinter by reading our thoughts on God of War: Ragnarok.
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay
You’ll be happy to know that God of War Ragnarok features nearly all of the same gameplay as the 2018 reboot. The in-game loading screen does not disrupt the continuity of the game’s single-shot camera angle.
Source: The Loadout
What this implies is that you’ll be able to direct Kratos from a third-person perspective. The initial few hours of the game feel almost like an expansion of the original game, as evidenced by the early hours of gameplay.
This is neither a major issue nor a drastic change from the games preceding this one. After all, God of War 2018 was a much more drastic departure from the style and gameplay of God of War 3. Even so, Santa Monica Studios hopes the player will take some time to get to know the characters and revisit the game’s origins.
You May Also Like: