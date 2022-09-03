Good Trouble Season 5: Will There Be A New Season?

It’s an American drama series, and it’s called Good Trouble. It’s a new series based on the popular Freeform series The Fosters. The first season of Good Trouble premiered in January of 2019, and it follows Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) “as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives working in Los Angeles,” a few years after the events of the original series. The premieres for Seasons 2 (in June 2019) and 3 (in February 2021) have already occurred. A fourth season of the show, which debuted on March 9, 2022, was ordered in September 2021. The fifth season of the show was ordered back in August of 2022.

Good Trouble Season 5 Plot: What Will Happen Next?

Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Cierra Ramirez are all involved in producing Good Trouble.

The upcoming season is expected to stick to the same basic premise as the previous four, which followed the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they balanced work, love, and friendship and discovered that sometimes you have to make some noise and get in some trouble for what you believe in.

The following season will presumably continue directly from the season four conclusion, Wake Up From Your Reverie. According to the episode’s official synopsis, in this instalment, Davia goes on a date, Sumi encourages Alice to take stock of her romantic connection, the FCGs fall prey to cancel culture, Joaquin learns more about his sister’s abductor, and Mariana steps into aid.

The new season is expected to pick up any unresolved cliffhangers or subplots from the previous one and go headfirst into this universe with more experiments, giving viewers something new to think about in place of the same old themes.

It is expected that the upcoming season will consist of at least 13 episodes and as many as 20, with each episode running for between 42 and 61 minutes on average.

Please note that as of August 4, 2022, the network has not yet revealed the specific episode titles or plot details for the following season and that this process may take some time. It’s best for fans to be patient and catch up with the recently released Season 4 first before diving into the fifth season on streaming services.

Good Trouble Season 5 Cast: Who Will new Come?

The original cast members are expected to return for the new season to carry on the story. The network also hadn’t made any major casting announcements since August 4, 2022. Here is a rundown of some of the most memorable people in the show:

Cierra Ramirez plays Callie’s adopted sister, the MIT-educated software engineer Mariana Adams Foster.

Played by Zuri Adele, Malika Williams is a bartender and political activist who shares a Coterie apartment with Callie and Mariana.

Sherry Cola is the apartment complex manager of Alice Kwan, and she plays a role in The Coterie.

Gael Martinez, played by Tommy Martinez, is a bisexual artist and graphic designer who develops feelings for Callie.

Judge Roger Bart Callie’s former boss, the conservative judge Curtis Wilson

Davia Moss, played by Emma Hunton, is an advocate for body positivity and an educator.

A budding musician and the oldest tenant in the Coterie, Josh Pence plays Dennis Cooper.

Jamie Hunter, a lawyer and Callie’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, is played by Beau Mirchoff.

Bryan Craig plays Joaquin Peréz, a writer with a murky past who has recently moved to the Coterie to track down his long-lost sister, Jenna.

Priscilla Quintana plays the role of Isabella Tavez, a budding actress and model.

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg serve as creators and showrunners, while Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina serve as executive producers.

Nuyorican Productions, Inc. and Freeform collaborate on the series. The pilot episode will be directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). Also, Season 3 ended with Maia Mitchell’s departure.

Is It Possible To Stream Good Trouble Season 5?

Good Trouble Season 5, as well as the previous four seasons, will likely debut on Freedom, alongside other streaming services like fuboTV or Hulu Plus, which users can select from depending on their location and membership plan preferences to renew their accounts and watch the series when it becomes available. You can also rent or buy the series on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.

That’s right; it’s been confirmed officially. There will be the fifth season of Freedom’s Good Trouble. This news arrives a few months before the season 4 finale of The Fosters spinoff, which airs through August.

Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, made the renewal announcement at the network’s virtual TCA press tour session. Season 5 of Good Trouble is expected to air in 2023; it won’t be available to stream until at least August 4, 2022. Similarly to the previous season, the debut of the new season is anticipated to take place in the early to mid part of 2023.

This is simply a guess at this point; the official release date will be disclosed by the Freedom network as the year winds down. It will take some time in post-production to polish the episodes and make the following season more exciting for the audience.

Because these announcements are published and made at predetermined times by the streaming companies, we advise fans to be patient for a while.

Is There A Teaser For Good Trouble Season 5?

The network has recently renewed the show for a fifth season. Therefore the answer is no. For this reason, it is far too soon to expect a teaser or promotional material for Season 5. In the meantime, look at this Season 4 of Good Trouble official trailer. Watch the movie’s official trailer down below:

People Also Asked?

Is Good Trouble having a 4 season?

There will be more Good Trouble in the future. The young adult series has been picked up for a fifth season by Freeform. This news arrives a few months before the season 4 finale of The Fosters spinoff, which airs through August.

How many episodes are in Good Trouble?

68

Is Good Trouble finished?

The premiere date of Good Trouble Season 4 was set on September 8, 2021. The season was filmed from October 2021 through June 2022.

How many episodes of Good Trouble season 4 are there?

17

Why did Jamie leave Good Trouble?

Mitchell’s departure can be directly attributed to COVID-19. When the Australian performer realised she wouldn’t be able to visit her family for another two years, she packed up and headed home. Mitchell returned to Australia after filming the Season 3 finale, but she agreed to make one last trip to the United States to shoot her remaining episodes.

