Google May Have Just Solved Chrome’s Most Frustrating Issue

While one of the best online browsers, Google Chrome has developed a reputation as a resource hog that eats up RAM on your computer like it’s going out of style. If you’re doing other resource-intensive operations and don’t want things to slow down, that could be an issue.
According to Google, Chrome has been upgraded with two new capabilities that reduce memory utilization and increase the battery life of your laptop. The modifications are scheduled to go into effect today with the most recent Chrome desktop release (version m108).
Memory Saver, the first new feature, is intended to lessen how much memory Chrome’s tabs consume. This is accomplished by releasing RAM from idle tabs and putting them to sleep so they won’t consume all of your computer’s resources.
The tabs will be reloaded and activated when you need to access them again. While Energy Saver’s objective is quite obvious—to make your laptop battery last longer—it accomplishes this in an intriguing manner.
Chrome will attempt to extend the life of your battery when it reaches 20% by “reducing background activity and visual effects for webpages with animations and videos.”
#Google #Chrome might be one of the best web #browsers, but it’s a terrible resource hog. However, a couple of new features could have fixed that for good. https://t.co/4Y93Vp9Dl4
— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) December 8, 2022
This presumably suggests that Chrome will restrict the types of showy effects that have recently returned to web design. According to Google, users will still be able to modify these new features after they go live.
In Chrome’s settings, you can turn off Memory Saver or Energy Saver (or both), as well as exclude specific websites.
The modifications can end up being significant. Despite becoming the most popular web browser for Windows and one of the finest for Mac, Chrome has long struggled with memory management issues.
If Memory Saver and Energy Saver can lessen that, as well as extend the life of your battery, Google may have made some progress toward resolving Chrome’s main issue. Over the next weeks, Memory Saver and Energy Saver will both be made available worldwide. On Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, the functionalities will be available in Chrome.
Read More: