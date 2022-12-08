Google Publishes Their List Of Top Searches For 2022

Because of its massive data collecting and analytics, Google is able to assess us once a year. It knows if you’ve been nice or naughty.
You may see proof of what mattered most to internet users during the previous 12 months in 2022’s Google Year in Search review. It’s similar to Spotify Wrapped but for all kinds of content, not just music and podcasts.
In many ways, 2022 was a difficult year, and Google statistics reflect that. One was that there weren’t as many memes as in previous years, like 2019. Along with a few scandals involving pup culture, news stories dominated.
Some surprises await. For instance, in both Des Moines, Iowa, and Anchorage, Alaska, “quilt shops” were in the top trending “near me” searches.
According to a Google news release, people have even tried to learn made-up languages like High Valyrian and Minion through movies and other media. Then there were some less shocking findings, like Ukraine moving up to the top rank for news searches.
Click here to access your online annual physical or your palm reading for worldwide data analytics. Whatever perspective you like, knowledge is waiting for you.
Two cities in one story.
Year in Search for 2022 now has a feature that lets you keep track of regional trends in addition to global ones. Find out what has been happening in your neighborhood or hometown.
It’s illuminating, I promise. For instance, I learned that “baby formula” was the most popular search term for recipes in Baltimore, Maryland, where I grew up. Yikes. In case you missed it, there was a severe nationwide shortage of infant formula throughout the last spring and summer.
On the other hand, in New York City, where I presently reside, “green goddess salad” was the most popular recipe.
Wordle gained popularity in 2022 by providing a quick diversion from everyday life.
And in the midst of all that distressing, serious news, people looked for minor diversions. Or, at the very least, they Googled them. The most popular search keyword in 2022 was “Wordle.”
This year, the straightforward yet addictive word game became viral. Its ascent was so quick that, after The New York Times acquired the game from its developer, Josh Wardle, it changed from being an independent single-widget website to one of its properties.
