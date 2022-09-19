Graham Blasted Trump A ‘lying Motherf***er’ Who ‘kills People’

An excerpt from a new book claims that Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham called former President Donald Trump a “lying motherf***er” amid the crisis surrounding his impeachment in Ukraine.

The senator reportedly told Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, authors of The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, that it would be insane for Democrats to impeach Trump over allegations that he extorted the president of Ukraine in a phone call in July 2019, despite the senator’s reservations, which he shared with the authors during their meeting around the time of Trump’s first impeachment trial.

According to reports, Graham called Trump a “lying motherf***er” before reassuring reporters that the Republican Party would stand by Trump. “

According to the Independent, the meeting took place less than 48 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry into the extortion allegations. It’s true that the House of Representatives impeached Trump in 2020 over his phone call with the Ukrainian government, but the Senate ultimately exonerated him.

A tense relationship between the two Republican leaders preceded the comments. Graham has endorsed Trump, the likely Republican nominee for president in 2024, despite having severed ties with the former president after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

After the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, Graham said there would be “riots in the street” if the president was prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

According to the book, Trump was also paranoid about an assassination attempt on his life after U.S. forces killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Melania Trump, the former first lady, allegedly told her husband that he was “blowing” the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the book.

Next Tuesday, the book will hit shelves.