Grandfather Of 14-year-old Slain In Orange County Reacted As A Firefighter

Flowers have been placed in vases around a cross that has been planted in the ground along Buckhorn Road in western Orange County.

Efland Fire Department member Stan Dean erected the wooden cross on Friday night to memorialize his deceased granddaughter.

When Dean arrived, he found his granddaughter, who had gone missing, dead next to 18-year-old Devin Clark.

Friend and colleague Charles Bullock stated, “It’s a horrible occurrence that will stick with them forever.” Dean’s family and friends will never recover from this.

Bullock stated that he is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, an organization of veterans and first responders who will be present for Wood’s funeral.

Bullock remarked, “He wants us there so he can lean on them.” When a kid or grandchild is lost, especially at such a young age, “they are holding up as well as they can under the circumstances.”

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that a petition had been filed against a 17-year-old teenager in connection with Clark’s death. That teen is still at large, despite being charged with first-degree murder. Orange County DA Jim Woodall has not decided on Wednesday whether or not to charge the teen as an adult.

Bullock has stated that Dean and the Woods’ are extremely family-oriented, which makes the murder that much more devastating for them.

“Stan is a strong man, he will hold up to it,” Dean assured.