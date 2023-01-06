Grandmother Of The 14-year-old Girl Who Was Found Dead Speaks Out: ‘I Need Closure’

Debra Appling is in deep sadness at the death of her son, Demiah Appling, who was 14 years old.
“I’m devastated. I don’t understand. And I miss her, “Debra remarked.
Not only was she Demiah’s grandma, but she also served as her legal guardian.
At the beginning of this month, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that the remains discovered in Gilchrist County belonged to the teenager who had been reported missing.
The cause of Appling’s death was determined to be a homicide by a medical examiner.
Debra is determined to find out who was responsible for the death of Demiah and bring them to justice.
“Consequently, as long as we are granted justice, I shall be content. I won’t be happier ever. But I will be in a better position because I need to know that whoever it is has been removed from the streets. I do so very much. I require resolution from that aspect. I’ll never be able to put an end to the pain of losing her, “Debra added.
Debra expressed her gratitude to CBS4 News for all of the support she has received.
“I am a part of a wonderful support group. I am surrounded by people who care about me and who are willing to chat with me at all hours of the day. Although it is helpful, it cannot fill the hole left by her absence. You should know that it’s more difficult after dark. Indeed, it is the case.”
On the 7th of January, at one o’clock in the afternoon, there will be a burial service for Demiah performed at the Old Town Church of God.
Those who attend to show their support for the family are asked to do so while wearing the color blue, as per the request of Demiah’s grandmother. All members of the community are invited to participate.
“That is Demiah’s preferred shade of that color. And it’s perfectly OK for anyone who wants to do so to wear blue. If they do not possess it, they are not required to get it. I would prefer for them to be casual since Demiah wouldn’t stand for her to be dressed up and she has a laid-back personality.”
