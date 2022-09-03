Greg Abbott Says Rape Victims Can Use Plan B Instead of Abortions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that victims of rape and incest can take emergency contraception and contact the police despite the state’s abortion ban.

Abbott mentioned this during an interview for Lone Star Politics, a show produced by KXAS-TV (NBC 5) and The Dallas Morning News, which will air on Sunday. To avoid becoming pregnant in the first place, it’s important that they get the chance to see a doctor quickly so they may acquire the Plan B pill. A rapist can be apprehended and brought to justice if the crime is reported to authorities.

Abbott’s words and record on crime were questioned by the campaign of Democratic gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Chris Evans, a spokesman for O’Rourke’s campaign, stated that Greg Abbott signed the nation’s strictest abortion ban, which made no exceptions for rape or incest. Meanwhile, during his administration, Texas has become the state with the highest rate of rape offenses in the country, while the number of rape arrests has dropped by nearly half since he took office and more than 3,000 unused rape kits have been allowed to gather dust in state crime laboratories.

Even though Texas had the most rape offenses of any state in 2020, their rape kit testing backlog is worse than in Alaska’s or any other state’s. There has been a steady decline in the clearance rate of big crimes, according to experts.

Abbott has previously promised to “eliminate rape in Texas” as a means of aiding victims. This week, during an interview, he stressed how urgent it is that we put an end to crimes like this.

“We support and have an obligation to aid victims of rape and incest and we as a state, we should all agree that it’s something that we need to work toward ending,” he said.

However, experts point to Department of Justice statistics demonstrating the difficulty of catching and prosecuting offenders of sexual assault, and the reasons why such crimes are less likely to be reported.

Others in the health care community have voiced their disagreement with Abbott’s recommendation that rape victims use the Plan B pill.

Since the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, there has been an increase in demand for Plan B, and many women who undergo such trauma don’t immediately recognize they could be pregnant, so those who wish to use it may have trouble getting their hands on it.

Abolition of access to contraception is another major worry voiced by those who see this choice as problematic. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissenting opinion that the court should reevaluate its prior precedents, including the one that established the right to contraception.

Dallas resident and health care advocate Julie Ross expressed concern that some physicians could be reluctant to bring up the topic of a “Plan B” with their patients out of fear of violating the new state rule. She continued by saying that low-income patients could not have access to Plan B since Abbott has refused to extend Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which mandates insurance coverage of women’s contraceptives.

Proponents argue that women’s health insurance should not be contingent on the method by which a pregnancy is terminated, and they express concern that the abortion prohibition in Texas may deter women from being truthful about their health.

Abbott has stated that one of his campaign goals is to clarify the state’s methods for reducing abortions.

To save the mother’s life, “we need to convey more understanding of what we are doing,” he said. Protecting the mother’s life appears to be a contentious issue. That’s crucial, whether the problem is an ectopic pregnancy or anything else the women are experiencing. When trying to save a pregnant mother’s life, doctors must be informed of all of their options.

Doctors in Texas were forced to wait to perform abortions until women experienced problems that constituted a “immediate threat” to their lives, according to a new research by Parkland Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center. Doctors speculated that the delay doubled a woman’s risk of developing a life-threatening illness during pregnancy, such as an infection or the need for a blood transfusion.