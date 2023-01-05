Gresham MAX Attack Suspect Claimed Victim Was Smelling Like A Robot: According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, the man accused of beating an elderly man on a Gresham light rail platform on Tuesday told responding police that doing so had “saved his life.”
In connection with the incident, 25-year-old Koryn Daniel Kraemer has been charged with second-degree assault, and the district attorney’s office has asked that Kraemer be detained without bond until trial.
On Wednesday, a visibly disinterested Kraemer appeared before a Multnomah County judge in a courtroom with a deputy by his side. He entered a “not guilty” opening statement.
Something else noteworthy.. the homeowner says Kraemer told him he attended Oberlin College in Ohio. The school's website lists Kraemer as a goalie on the men's soccer team back in 2015 & 2016.
A few more specifics regarding the allegedly perpetrated incident were disclosed in the DA’s office statement. On the Cleveland TriMet MAX station off Northeast 8th Street in Gresham, it occurred sometime after two in the morning on Tuesday.
On the platform, Kraemer allegedly approached a 78-year-old guy and attacked him, biting his face. According to Gresham police, Kraemer tore off the victim’s ear and some of the flesh from his face, exposing the victim’s skull.
Kraemer was allegedly still biting the victim when Gresham police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and arrested him.
State Representative Ricki Ruiz, who represents a sizable chunk of Gresham, stated, “I was quite frankly in shock.” Just seeing this near where I live is really alarming, worrying, and just terrifying.
In a second interview, Kraemer reportedly talked to investigators, as per the DA’s office statement. According to the DA’s office, he said that he thought the victim was a “robot” trying to murder him “based on how the victim smelled.”
I am VERY concerned with the reports of violence on the MAX. I will no longer recommend that people commute by light rail until @trimet assumes me that safety is a priority. Transit must be safe, fast & reliable to be considered an alternative to cars.
The responding law enforcement personnel had saved Kraemer’s life by separating him from “the robot,” the DA’s office claimed. “Kraemer also stated that he spit out the meat of the victim that he had ingested.”
According to the DA’s office, Kraemer admitted to having taken beer, marijuana, and fentanyl pills to investigators.
Kraemer received a score of 2 on an intake release evaluation form submitted through the Multnomah County Circuit Court, although a score of 6 or above would have mandated that he be detained. This is primarily due to the fact that he has no notable criminal history, either in Oregon or in Georgia, where he comes from.
Kraemer stated simply that he drank alcohol at the time of this examination, declining to self-report any history of drug addiction, which would have affected the score.
Kraemer did admit that he had lost his job and had been kicked out of a St. Johns home in November.
On Wednesday, the homeowner told KGW’s Mike Benner that he had rented Kraemer a room for approximately a month. When Kraemer wasn’t using marijuana or drinking, he claimed that he was polite and sweet, but recently, he claimed that something had changed. The homeowner claims that Kraemer began rambling to himself and causing damage to the house before they forced him to leave.
Kraemer informed the homeowner that he had gone to Ohio’s Oberlin College before his demeanor changed. On the men’s soccer team in 2015 and 2016, Kraemer was listed as the goaltender on the school’s athletics website.
