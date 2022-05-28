Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Gucci has decided to make its presence in Roblox more long-term. Last year, the fashion house teamed with the virtual world to create the fantastical Gucci Garden; this year, they’re introducing Gucci Town, an experience that will last far longer.

Spaces for mini-games, a cafe, and a virtual Gucci store can all be found in the middle garden of the venue, which connects the various regions together. Using Roblox’s innovative “layered clothing” technology, the business claims that virtual ensembles have been created.

According to Gucci, more than 20 million people visited the garden last year, despite the fact that it was only open for two weeks. Nicolas Oudinot, Gucci’s EVP of new companies, told The Verge that “the starting point for developing the experience has always been the community.”

Future improvements will be based on an open interaction between Gucci and its loyal customers,” says a Gucci spokesperson. With the help of the Roblox community, we’ll bring fresh ideas and visual stimuli into the Roblox ecosystem, as our creative messaging is constantly changing, growing with Alessandro Michele’s kaleidoscope vision.”

A Roblox VP of global partnerships says that Roblox’s “Layered Clothing” technology closely resembles the way real-world clothing fits and drapes. Clothing made with Layered Clothing may now be worn in layers that impact and interact with each other in a lifelike manner and are built with the accuracy of Hollywood CGI.

This includes tops, dresses, sweatshirts, jackets, jeans, and shoes (computer-generated imagery). Roblox’s apparel adapts instantly to any combination of body parts, movements, and virtual worlds..” According to Wootton, the purpose of this technology is to empower digital fashion designers to take their creative expression to the next level and to enable boundless self-expression for people in the metaverse.

The final piece is Power-up Place, a cafe where members of the community can take a breather and meet and socialize with friends. It’s the in-experience currency that visitors can use to buy power-ups (things in a video game that quickly increase the life, armor, strength, or score of a player), as well as virtual Gucci items, as they participate in the different activities of Gucci Town New information will be added on a regular basis to keep up with the house’s future plans for each of the spaces in Gucci Town.

Despite how strange the alliance may sound, Gucci’s recent forays into the video game industry have made it a natural progression for the fashion house. Roblox’s experiences were just one of the collaborations between the fashion firm and gaming organizations 100 Thieves and Microsoft. Indeed, a number of high-profile fashion brands, such as Balenciaga with Fortnite, Burberry with Honor of Kings, and Longchamp with Pokémon Go, are involved in similar collaborations.

