Expert Assistance for Your Guitar Center Credit Card Login: Customer Service and Support

A user needs to sign up for the Guitar Center Credit Card online service before they can log in and make a payment. Once a user has signed up, they can log in to see their credit information and make a payment on Guitar Center Credit Card Login page.
Guitar Center Credit Card Signup
The user must first sign up for the online service before they can log in and use it.
- The user should go to this page and click the “enroll” button.
- The user then has to fill out an enrollment form, choose how they want their statements sent, set up an email alert system, and give their mobile number.
- To get a username and password, fill out the registration form all the way to the end.
Guitar Center Credit Card Login
If you click on this link, you will redirect to Guitar Center Credit Card Login page where you can sign in to your Guitar Center credit card account. Guitar Center is one of the largest stores in the US that sells music gear. Synchrony Bank is in charge of the Guitar Center credit card (Formally GE Capital). You can take care of your Guitar Center credit card once you log in. You can pay bills, change your address, look at your transactions, and do a lot more.
To get to your online account at Guitar Center, you need a login and password. Click here to sign up for your Guitar Center credit card.
Guitar Center Credit Card Customer Service
If you can’t get into your Guitar Center account, call the Guitar Center customer service line at 1-866-396-8254.
If you need help to log in your credit card account, try one of the following:
- Sun Country Credit Card Login: What are The Benefits of Sun Country Credit Card?
- BBVA Credit Card Login: A Step-by-step Guide to BBVA Credit Card Login
How to Pay Your Credit Card Bill at Guitar Center?
Paying your Guitar Center Credit Card is easiest when you do it online or through the mobile app. You can also pay your credit card bill by calling (866) 396-8254 or sending a check in the mail. You can also set up automatic payments.
Online: Sign in to your account and click “Make a Payment.” Then, decide how much you want to pay, when you want to pay it, and where the money will come from. You can also pay without logging in, but you’ll need to sign up for an account first.
Through the app on your phone: Install the app on your phone, sign in to your account, choose your card, and then tap “Make a Payment.”
Over the phone: Call (866) 396-8254 and enter your card information when asked. Please be aware that there is a fee for making a payment over the phone with a representative.
By mail: You can send a check or money order, but not cash, to the address below:
Box 965003, Orlando, FL 32896-5003, Synchrony Bank
Mail-in payments take the most time to process. So, make sure to send it early enough that it arrives by the due date. Put the number of your credit card on the check as well.
If you liked this article, you might want to follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1), where we often post information about new credit card offers and other helpful tech tips.