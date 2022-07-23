Newsom Signs Gun Law Modeled After Texas Abortion Ban

As Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a weapons bill adopting the idea of private enforcement, California presented a direct challenge to the United States Supreme Court at the intersection of gun and abortion rights.

Assault weapons and ghost guns can now be sued by Californians under a new law passed by the state legislature. Based on Newsom’s idea, an abortion provider can be sued in Texas, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

A legal test has been set up by Newsom’s signing of the law, which highlights the political divide between a liberal state and a largely conservative Supreme Court.

California Governor Jerry Brown has said that the bill is intended to safeguard the state from gun violence. On the other hand, it is a challenge to the Supreme Court, whose decisions Newsom and his fellow California Democrats have mocked, challenging it to either maintain the gun law or reexamine its logic in supporting Texas’s method.

If they reject our abortion-inspired law, which includes a private right of action to target assault weapons, are they being total and abject hypocrites and frauds? Newsom asked in a statement earlier this month.

However, the law may be on shaky legal ground. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed that the bill’s legal technique had some flaws to achieve a bigger aim.

Senator Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) stated, “It is my goal and desire that ultimately this bill does not continue because the Texas statute is determined to be erroneous, unconstitutional and irrational” before voting in April.

Opponents of Newsom’s ideology reacted angrily to the move, fearing that he was encouraging the same style of reasoning he had previously attacked. This would be “a radical and dangerous assault on our constitutional structure,” according to ACLU California Action, which said in a statement that “escalating an ‘arms race’ of new weapons to curtail the adjudication of rights by setting up bounty-hunting schemes on politically sensitive issues” would “escalate an “arms race” of new weapons to curtail the adjudication of rights.”

Newsom had signed a similar bill just days previously, which allowed the state of California and its residents to sue gun manufacturers for negligence in the state’s legal system. As of yet, no legal challenges have been filed against the new New York statute that replicates this one. If you or a loved one has been harmed by gun violence, you can now go to court and hold the manufacturers of deadly weapons accountable, according to a video message from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down concealed carry permits, gun lawsuit bills and California’s overall gun control regulations could be in jeopardy. Some of California’s powers were ceded while new legislation was introduced to set new requirements.

A spate of mass shootings, notably at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and just down the street from the California state Capitol, has bolstered the Democrats’ resolve to take action. California’s bans on assault rifles and large-capacity magazines, both of which are facing legal challenges, could be jeopardized by the high court’s decision.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, California and other states are attempting to navigate a new gun control terrain, determining how far they can go under a new legal norm. Over the next two years, that process will be played out in blue state legislatures and courts.

