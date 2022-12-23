Gunman Fire Causes 3 Deaths And Multiple Injuries

After a shooter opened fire on a street in the heart of Paris, three people died and numerous others were injured.
On Friday morning, French prosecutors announced the fatalities and that a 69-year-old man who was known to the authorities had been detained in connection with the incident.
The 10th arrondissement’s Rue d’Enghien was the scene of the attack, according to police, who have warned the public to avoid the area. The shooting, according to the local mayor, happened close to a Kurdish center.
She informed French media that the incident had an impact on a restaurant, a hair salon, and a Kurdish community center.
Investigators are looking into whether the incident had racist undertones.
According to one store owner, there were seven or eight rounds fired, which resulted in mayhem on the street. “There was utter terror. Inside, we barricaded ourselves,” she said.
“We heard five shots that came from between 50 and 100 meters,” another witness told the French station BFMTV. After that, we came across a man in his sixties who pulled a revolver from his small bag and began firing at our home.
The gunman “seems to have been very swiftly overwhelmed by individuals,” the witness claimed.
According to Ali, the shooter opened fire as he was strolling down the street. The man had “fired blindly in the street,” he claimed, and he had “heard two shots.”
He claimed, “We observed individuals running to the right and to the left.”
A gun attack has occurred, tweeted Emmanuel Gregoire of Paris City Hall. We appreciate the security officers’ prompt response. Please keep the victims and bystanders in your thoughts.
“An inquiry has been initiated into the counts of murder, intentional homicide, and severe violence,” the Paris prosecutor’s office told French news outlet BFMTV.
In response to the assault, France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, said: “Following the terrible shooting that occurred this morning, I am going to Paris and will attend to the scene.
“My heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ families. The offender was taken into custody.
