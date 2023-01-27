Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Says He Was Bullied At Job In Television Interview

California’s HALF MOON BAY – The massacre in Half Moon Bay, California, which left seven farmworkers dead, is bringing to light, fresh information as it develops, as well as the difficult living and working circumstances that some of those farmworkers experienced.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that farmworkers at California Terra Garden, formerly known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, and adjoining Concord Farms, where Monday’s slaughter took place, were underpaid and lived in crowded conditions.
“residing in containers for shipment. people making $9 an hour. No medical treatment, no assistance, no services—only taking care of our health and offering a daily service to each and every one of us. In light of this, a number of issues are raised throughout the situation, “the governor remarked.
Since 2015, California has had a higher minimum wage, and it increased to $15.50 an hour on January 1 for all employers, regardless of the size of the company.
The massacre in Half Moon Bay, California, which left seven farmworkers dead, is bringing to light fresh information as it develops, as well as the difficult living and working circumstances that some of those farmworkers experienced.
The seven victims of a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay were identified by San Mateo County officials on Wednesday.
The second mass shooting to occur in California in the past 48 hours after the massacre in Monterey Park brings attention back to the fight to reduce gun violence, but it also highlights the state’s housing inequity, which has forced some citizens into unsafe and overcrowded situations.
Supervisor for San Mateo County Ray Mueller visited one of the mushroom fields where the horrific incidents on Monday took place and shared images of the habitations there.
In a tweet, Mueller referred to the circumstances as “deplorable” and “heartbreaking,” adding that “we must immediately improve the standard of living for farmworkers.”
Images from the farm appear to show wooden shacks and shipping containers that have been turned into homes.
“single-room homes. Zero insulation. No water is flowing. Outdoor cooking stoves, “Mueller tweeted.
One farmworker told the supervisor that because of the recent rains, she had to sleep on the floor of her apartment with floodwaters.
The governor’s office promised to look into the housing conditions the farmworkers in Half Moon Bay were subjected to once Newsom and other state and local officials learned about them.
The governor’s office issued a statement saying that “many workers have no choice but to tolerate the conditions supplied to them by their employers.” Our nation depends on their arduous labor, but Congress is unable to give them the security they need to raise their families and work here without worrying about being deported, which increases their risk at work.
Alex Garcia Perez claimed that two of his cousins were shooting victims while speaking in Spanish. One died, while the other is alive and being treated at a hospital. However, he claimed that trying to find reliable information has been exceedingly challenging. According to Allie Rasmus
Some people in the neighborhood responded.
According to Suzanne McKell, a resident of Half Moon Bay, “it’s a major stressor for someone who is getting paid a non-living wage, regardless of how low it is, and living in conditions that they have to accept because they have no other choice.”
They should be compensated better, some people remarked.
“Without them, the work could not be completed. This is a job that Americans don’t want to undertake. These individuals do. I appreciate their ideals and hard ethic and have a great deal of empathy for them. For the arduous labor they put in, they ought to be compensated, “said John Scott, a longtime resident of Half Moon Bay.
“The couple from China, am I correct? They face numerous challenges as a result of immigration. I’m just sorry those things occurred, “said Half Moon Bay resident Jian Cai.
In addition, Supervisor Mueller stated in his tweet that he intends to fulfill a campaign pledge to better the lives of farmworkers. Mueller was contacted by KTVU for comment, but he did not respond in time for this article.
Read Next: