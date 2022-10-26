Harvey Weinstein’s Scarred Penis Will Be Described to L.A. Jurors

At his sexual assault trial in Los Angeles, where the once-mighty Harvey Weinstein is standing trial for the sexual assault of five women, Harvey’s genitalia will play a pivotal role in the prosecution’s case. On Monday, during opening comments, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told the jury that after Weinstein had surgery in 1999, several of the women who have accused him of assault noticed “special features about his anatomy.”

Pictures will show the “quite obvious scarring” that Thompson’s procedure left behind. “His testicles were transferred from his scrotum to his inner thighs because of an infection.” In addition, the prosecution stated, “most of them will be able to explain these irregularities that they witnessed during the assaults,” meaning that none of the women testifying against Weinstein will be able to give an exact description of the 70-year-anatomy. old’s Photos of Weinstein’s scarred genetlalia will be shown to the jury, just as they were in his 2020 trial in New York, where he was found guilty.