Has Bryce Leatherwood Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22: Blake Shelton Seems Like A Happy Man After The Finale

Has Bryce Leatherwood Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22? All that was left was this. On Tuesday, December 13, “The Voice” announced the winner of Season 22 after a noteworthy season. During the two-hour finals, five contestants competed for the title, but only one was crowned the winner.
Contents
Has Bryce Leatherwood Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22?
Yes! Bryce Leatherwood was named the 22nd season’s winner by the American public, Carson Daly revealed during the episode’s climactic moments. Blake Shelton, the coach, achieved his seventh victory.
“Bryce, you already made it, man. You literally already made it,” Shelton told his finalist before he was crowned the winner. “I know my genre and I know the country music fans out there, you got a career ahead of you, dude. Congratulations already.”
Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Bodie were the three candidates put forth by Shelton. Omar Jose Cardona and John Legend were still in the match, with Morgan Myles playing for rookie coach Camila Cabello. Despite not having any competitors in the finale, Gwen Stefani enthusiastically supported everyone.
The star-studded night included performances by Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland, and Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom before the winner was revealed. In addition to Shelton, Kane Brown performed on stage.
As they concluded yet another entertaining season, the coaches performed a number of entertaining skits.
Shelton’s second-to-last season of “The Voice” began with season 22. The popular country singer revealed on October 11 that Season 23, which premieres in spring 2023, will be his final.
In a statement at the time, he said, “I’ve been debating this for a while and I’ve concluded that it’s time for me to move away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23.
“This show has completely improved my life, and I will always feel at home there. It’s been a wild ride over the past 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at NBC’s “The Voice,” including all of the producers, writers, musicians, crew members, and caterers. You are the greatest.
Blake Shelton Seems Like A Happy Man After The Finale
Since the show’s 2011 debut, the “Sangria” singer has served as a coach with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.
Shelton will be a part of Season 23 as he teams up with Clarkson, who won Season 21 with Girl Named Tom and joined the coaching staff in Season 14. Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will also join as rookie coaches.
The first advertisement featuring the Season 23 coaches aired during the finale. While Chance was having fun with Clarkson, the former member of One Direction cracked jokes with Shelton.
The following season will pit “the vets against the novices,” according to Clarkson’s trailer.
Leatherwood spent his childhood in Woodstock, Georgia, on the farm that belonged to his grandfather, where he spent his time driving tractors and listening to country music. After graduating from Georgia Southern University not long ago, Leatherwood initially established his reputation and made ends meet by performing music in the local student bar scene.
Leatherwood’s performance of Shelton’s cover of Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” earned him three yes votes from the judges during the blind audition portion of the competition. In the end, after much thought and consideration, he decided to work with Shelton as his coach.
Leatherwood was the artist that America chose to progress to the Top 13 through the immediate save voting, and he began the Live Rounds as the winner. He won the competition more quickly than any other instant saves artist in its history.
Following his instant save, Leatherwood wowed the coaches and viewers with week after week of performances of songs such as “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait, “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen, and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” by Justin Moore. Leatherwood was ultimately eliminated from the competition.
Leatherwood believes that he will be able to compete well on Shelton’s new show on the USA network, Barmageddon, now that he has already won The Voice. Two famous people face off against one another in a series of five different drinking games in each episode.
Leatherwood made a joke about his probable coupling with Michael Phelps by saying, “Leave him alone, Michael Phelps.”
Meanwhile, Shelton stated that he was going to recommend fellow country singer Luke Bryan, but that Bryan “sucks at everything.”
Shelton has stated that he will do “whatever it takes” on the upcoming season of The Voice in order to reach the milestone of 10 wins on the competition before he leaves the show.
Read More: