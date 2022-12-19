Head-On Crash On Route 101 In Amherst Results In One Death

In order to allow investigators to examine the scene of a head-on collision, Route 101 in Amherst had to be shut down between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road on Sunday.
At 5 o’clock in the evening, Amherst police and firefighters responded to a report of an accident a half mile west of Horace Greeley Road. Callers stated that several people had been hurt, and more ambulances were needed to help.
In order to determine whether a DHART medical helicopter was available for a patient with a status 1 condition, the most serious condition, Amherst Fire made the request. One fatality was reported from the scene to dispatch shortly after the helicopter was canceled.
Police from Bedford and Milford as well as the New Hampshire State Police arrived on the site to help with traffic management. Traffic was diverted onto Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road because Route 101 was closed.
The NH Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted by Amherst police to send a medical examiner to the location.
A little automobile and a minivan were severely destroyed at the scene. It appears that the fatality was in the small car. Due to the accident’s impact, which occurred on a bend, each vehicle was off the road. The roadway was covered in debris, and investigators recorded the scene with pictures and measurements.
Local C.E.R.T. volunteers and New Hampshire Department of Transportation staff were summoned by Amherst police to assist with traffic detours.
The name and age of the victim and the drivers involved have not been disclosed, according to Amherst police, who also announced that Route 101 would be closed for a number of hours.
