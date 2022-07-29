Everything We Know About Heartstopper Season 2 So Far

You’ll be glad to hear that Nick and Charlie and the rest of their crew are returning to Netflix for season 2 of Heartstopper.

Heartstopper was been renewed for a second season by Netflix on May 20, over a month after its release. Series based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel and webcomic of the same name, a queer British teen rom-com. One of Netflix’s best-reviewed series, Heartstopper, has received critical accolades for its uplifting portrayal of young queer people, Deadline reports.

One of the streaming service’s most popular shows, it has a strong and loyal following. Fans of Heartstopper have been outspoken on social media about the influence the show has had on their lives outside of the screen, with some even saying that the show motivated them to come out.

We can’t wait for the next chapter of Nick and Charlie’s love story to begin. Everything we know about Heartstopper season 2 thus far, including plot points, returning actors, and when it will be available on Netflix can be found below.

Heartstopper Season 2 Plot

We have a pretty good idea of what will happen in Heartstopper season 2. Heartstopper is based on a series of graphic novels and stays pretty true to them. We can look at later volumes of the series to see what happens next with Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

The first two volumes were covered in season 1. The third volume, where a possible season 2 would probably start, has plot points like a school trip to Paris and the introduction of Nick’s brother, who has trouble accepting Nick’s sexuality.

After sharing a moment in the season 1 finale, Tao and Elle might start dating, and we might learn more about Charlie’s struggles with anorexia and body dysmorphia in the past.

In an interview with NME, Kit Connor, who plays Nick, said, “I think there’s a lot more to learn about Nick’s family. Fans of the comics know that he has an older brother who doesn’t like gay people. I think that would be a very interesting way to go, but I also think there’s a lot to look into.”

Heartstopper Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of Heartstopper is scheduled to feature the complete core cast. Along with Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Olivia Colman, this cast also has Joe Locke (who portrays Charlie), Nick Kroll (Nick), Tao (Tao), and Isaac (Isaac) (Sarah). Elle’s actress Yasmin Finney, who was recently cast in the venerable BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, may or may not return for season 2.

Heartstopper is presently accepting auditions for the role of Sahar Zahid, a character from the webcomic, in Season 2, which will also feature new characters. You must be at least 16 years old and have no prior acting experience to audition. There is a particular need for plus-sized actors from the UK and South Asia who identify as female or nonbinary and are British citizens. Characterized as “no-nonsense, independent, and cynical at times,” we can’t wait to see who gets cast. All the best to you in your endeavors!

Most likely, the second season of Heartstopper will start in 2023. No official date has been set yet, but since scripts need to be written and other things need to happen behind the scenes before filming can even start, early 2023 seems like the most likely choice.

If Netflix can move quickly, it’s possible that season 2 could come out in the fall of 2022, but let’s not forget that season 1, which only took three months to film, was finished in June 2021, but it didn’t come out until April 2022.

With this in mind, the most likely time for Heartstopper season 2 to come out early is early 2023.

Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer

No, because Heartstopper was just renewed for two more seasons, there is no new footage.

As soon as we get a whiff of any fresh footage, we’ll be sure to update this piece.

