Heather Anderson Cause of Death: How Did The Australian Footballer Die?

Heather Anderson, a former Adelaide Premiership player, passed away in 2022 at the age of 28. Let’s examine Heather Anderson’s identity and cause of death in more detail.
Heather Anderson Cause of Death
The 2016 AFLW draft saw Heather Anderson go 10th overall. Social media was inundated with condolences following Heather Anderson’s passing. Suicide was Heather Anderson’s cause of death.
A representative for the defense department confirmed the death of Private Heather Mary Anderson of the Australian Army on Sunday in Perth.
She took part in a winning grand final in 2017, however her AFLW career was cut short by an injury. “Words cannot express the deep sadness amongst the AFL and AFLW communities,” says AFLW manager Nicole Livingstone.
Anderson, an Adelaide player who was also an army medic during the 2017 AFLW season, was a part of the squad that defeated Brisbane in the final. In a brief tweet, The Crows referred to Anderson’s passing as “unexpected.”
Heather Anderson is the First Female Athlete to be Diagonised with CTE Brain Trauma
In a discovery that will have significant effects on women’s sport, Australian researchers have for the first time identified a female athlete with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive degenerative brain illness brought on by repeated head injuries.
Heather Anderson, an Adelaide Premiership player who played Australian rules football, passed away in November 2022 at the age of 28. A coronial investigation is still going on over her sudden passing.
BREAKING: A former female athlete has been diagnosed with CTE for the first time.@drmbuckland at the Australian Sports Brain Bank found low-stage CTE in the brain of Heather Anderson, an AFLW champion & Army medic who died at 28 by suspected suicide.https://t.co/a4a1Vdb2qY pic.twitter.com/VKleCpLU6x
In her 18-year contact sports career, which started when she was five years old and began with Australian rules football, Anderson, who was also a medic in the Australian military, played rugby league first.
Due to the possibility of concussions, her mother made her wear a helmet while playing. According to Anderson to the media source Mamamia in 2017, “She hated watching me get smashed.”
Anderson’s family gave her brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank in an effort to learn more about her cause of death. The ASBB researchers’ findings, which were released on Tuesday in the medical journal Acta Neuropathologica, describe the examination of her brain and neuropathological findings that meet the standards for low-stage CTE currently accepted as a diagnosis.
She is the first female athlete to be diagnosed with CTE, but she won’t be the last, according to a commentary by the paper’s authors that was published by The Conversation.
Although Australian women have traditionally been excluded from the sports most closely linked to recurrent head injuries, the authors noted that this is changing. “Nearly a million Australian women and girls participated in contact sports in 2022. Women’s risk of repetitive brain trauma increases along with their engagement in contact sports.”
