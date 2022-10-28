Heidi Klum Net Worth 2022: Is She A Highest Paid Model?

Heidi Klum is a model, actress, TV personality, businesswoman, fashion designer, TV producer, and artist. Heidi Klum became a Victoria’s Secret Angel after a successful modeling career.

Hedi Klum’s empire encompasses television production, presenting, endorsements, and licensing partnerships. Heidi Klum has an intimate line and a Lidl clothes brand.

Early Life

Heidi Klum was born in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, on June 1, 1973. Her mother was a hairdresser and her father was a cosmetics executive. Heidi Klum, 19, received a $300,000 modeling contract.

Modeling And Acting Career

Heidi Klum became a fashion icon after appearing in Vogue, Elle, InStyle, and Glamour. In 1998, she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She was Victoria’s Secret model for 13 years. She left the brand in 2010.

Heidi Klum designed lingerie for Victoria’s Secret. She helped them design cosmetics. She later created a fragrance brand. Klum’s economic actions during her modeling career were praised. She released a swimsuit calendar in 2000 for US markets.

Heidi Klum has modeled for Givenchy, Marc Jacob, McDonald’s, VW, New Balance, and Astor. Klum is often a brand ambassador, commercial actor, or spokeswoman. Heidi Klum became a businesswoman after leaving Victoria’s Secret.

Many industry insiders say Klum’s proportions weren’t right for modeling. Karl Lagerfeld said she was “insignificant” in fashion because of her enormous bosom and absence from the Parisian scene.

Heidi Klum has acted in several films. Sex and the City, Spin City, How I Met Your Mother, and Yes, Dear. Ella Enchanted, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, The Devil Wears Prada, and Perfect Stranger starred Klum. She voiced a villain in Everything or Nothing.

Other Works

Heidi Klum produced Project Runway. She judged the show and won an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2013.

Project Runway earned her a Peabody Award. She's also hosted Germany's Next Top Model and AGT. Klum is a fashion designer, artist, and sculptor.

Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was made during Heidi Klum’s broadcast of Germany’s Next Top Model. The season ten finale was disrupted as the entire hall was evacuated.

Heidi Klum received a second bomb threat. Heidi Klum and her kid escaped as the man was arrested. A suitcase was found in the hall, but the whole thing was a fraud.

Top-Earning Model

Heidi Klum was a top-earning model. Heidi made $20 million in modeling alone in 2011.

Philanthropy

Heidi Klum's philanthropy is well-known. She led the 2011 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Walk For Kids. The 5K was successful. Klum was praised for her involvement with the Red Cross following Hurricane Sandy.

Heidi Klum has utilized her modeling career for good. She modeled for Marc Jacobs’ skin cancer awareness ad campaign. She modeled for Jean-Paul Gaultier’s amfAR campaign. Heidi Klum received the 2014 Crystal Cross Award for her philanthropic work.

Personal Life

Klum divorced Ric Pipino in 2002. She dated Renault F1 team boss Flavio Briatore in 2003 and had one kid with him. After Briatore, she married Seal in 2005. She divorced Seal in 2014. Before dating Vito Schnabel, she dated her bodyguard for two years. 2017 saw Klum’s split from Schnabel. She dated Tom Kaulitz in 2018. In 2019, they wed.

Heidi Klum Net Worth

Heidi Klum Net Worth is estimated to be around $160 Million in 2022. Heidi Klum and Seal acquired a $14.2 million property before divorcing.

Heidi Klum “downsized” after divorcing Seal to a $9.8 million Bel-Air house. She bought a $5.1 million Manhattan apartment in 2018. The 1800s structure previously housed an art studio in the Penthouse apartment.

