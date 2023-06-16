Heklina Cause of Death: How did She Die?

Celebrity / By /

Heklina, born Stefan Grygelko, was a successful San Francisco-based drag queen, actress, and businessman in the United States. He entered this world on June 17, 1967, and he left this world on April 3, 2023. His mother was Icelandic, and Grygelko himself spent time there in the ’80s.

He chose the Icelandic volcano Hekla as the inspiration for his drag identity. Grygelko established the Trannyshack drag bar in 1996. Co-star Peaches Christ found Grygelko’s body on April 3, 2023, in London. Age-wise, Heklina was 55.

What was Heklina Cause of Death?

Heklina, a well-known drag performer from San Francisco, was reportedly found dead in London while on tour there. Heklina (born Stefan Grygelko) and Peaches Christ (a.k.a. Heklina) were performing as a drag act called “Mommie Queerest,” a musical spoof of the 1981 film “Mommie Dearest.”

Peaches Christ confirmed Heklina’s death on their official and personal Facebook sites, writing that they are unsure of the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The show’s venue, the Soho Theatre, has verified the news and shared their sorrow and sadness at Heklina’s demise.

“This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet,” the performer wrote. “I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess.”

Start browsing californiaexaminer.net today to stay abreast of the latest developments through access to breaking news and in-depth articles.

Here are some links to explore if you’re interested in learning more about the births, deaths, and careers of famous people:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top