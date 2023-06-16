Heklina Cause of Death: How did She Die?

Heklina, born Stefan Grygelko, was a successful San Francisco-based drag queen, actress, and businessman in the United States. He entered this world on June 17, 1967, and he left this world on April 3, 2023. His mother was Icelandic, and Grygelko himself spent time there in the ’80s.
He chose the Icelandic volcano Hekla as the inspiration for his drag identity. Grygelko established the Trannyshack drag bar in 1996. Co-star Peaches Christ found Grygelko’s body on April 3, 2023, in London. Age-wise, Heklina was 55.
What was Heklina Cause of Death?
Heklina, a well-known drag performer from San Francisco, was reportedly found dead in London while on tour there. Heklina (born Stefan Grygelko) and Peaches Christ (a.k.a. Heklina) were performing as a drag act called “Mommie Queerest,” a musical spoof of the 1981 film “Mommie Dearest.”
Peaches Christ confirmed Heklina’s death on their official and personal Facebook sites, writing that they are unsure of the circumstances surrounding her passing.
So shocking and sad to hear about the loss of Heklina, a drag legend, brilliant performer and trailblazing community icon. My condolences and love goes out to all of Heklina’s friends, family, and loved ones, and the entire LGBTQ and drag communities.
— Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) April 3, 2023
The show’s venue, the Soho Theatre, has verified the news and shared their sorrow and sadness at Heklina’s demise.
Soho Theatre, @HOME_mcr and Tim Whitehead are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina’s passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina’s family, friends + their wider community. Together with HOME we’ll be in contact with audiences tomorrow https://t.co/jMyWklAeDV
— Soho Theatre (@sohotheatre) April 3, 2023
“This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet,” the performer wrote. “I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess.”
