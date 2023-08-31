What was Helen McCrory Cause of Death?

Helen McCrory, who was 52 years old, passed away on April 16. The Paddington, London-born actress won several accolades for her work in movies and was perhaps most recognized for her portrayals of Polly Gray on Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.
What was Helen McCrory’s Cause of Death?
Recently, Damian Lewis posted to his Twitter account to inform his followers of the sad news that his wife, Helen McCrory, had gone away. He wrote that it hurt his heart to report that Helen McCrory, “the beautiful and mighty woman that was,” had passed away at home after a valiant fight with cancer.
— Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) April 16, 2021
He went on to say that their loved ones flooded the room with their support, and that she died with the same courage with which she had lived. Damian Lewis prayed to God about how much he and his family adored her and understood how fortunate they were to have her in their lives.
“Go go, little one, into the air,” he said as he thanked her for her help and waved her off. Upon hearing the news of Helen McCrory’s passing, many of her devotees were startled and devastated. Many people expressed their sorrow in the comments section of Damian McCrory, Helen McCrory’s husband.
Some of them expressed their condolences to the family, saying that the late actress was a source of great happiness and talent, and that her “sense of self was remarkable and joyfully refreshing.”
There were many who expressed dismay at the news and wished for nothing more than for her loved ones to find solace in the wonderful times they had spent. A lot of famous musicians and actors have been sending their best wishes to the family during this difficult moment.
Many of them went on to say that they were grateful for the opportunity to work with the late actress and that she was tremendously talented. She was so encouraging and entertaining to work with, they said, and they would never forget the days they spent on set together.
Examine the reactions of fans and other celebrities to the news of Helen McCrory’s death:
Her Desert Island Discs episode is glorious and one of my favourites. Her sense of self was remarkable and joyously refreshing.
— Ali Levins (@alilevins1) April 16, 2021
I am heartbroken and so sorry for your loss. I will always remember her fondly as Aunt Pol. 😭 #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/BXiCTSw5En
— Samsara (@LivingSamsara) April 16, 2021
I’m so sorry, Damian. She was just wonderful. I feel so lucky to have had the chance to meet and work with her. She was so brilliant, fun and supportive. I’ll never forget filming those scenes with her.
— Mathew Baynton (@realmatbaynton) April 16, 2021
Oh Damian, I’m so sorry. Sending you & your family much love xxx
— Vicky McClure MBE (@Vicky_McClure) April 16, 2021
I’m devastated for you all and send love ❤️
— Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) April 16, 2021
