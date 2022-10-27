Henry Cavill Dating: Is He Dating Natalie Viscuso?

It’s not easy to date Superman. Just ask Natalie Viscuso, who is currently dating Henry Cavill. When the Justice League actor said on Instagram last spring that he was in love with Viscuso, 31, his fans immediately started to worry.

One commenter said that Viscuso “cannot be trusted,” and several others said that the couple’s first photo together wasn’t even real. Soon after they first posted about their relationship on social media, Cavill felt overwhelmed and went back to Instagram to ask his followers to respect their relationship and stop sending his girlfriend hateful messages.

Who Is Henry Cavill?

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is a British actor who was born on May 5, 1983. He is known for his roles as Charles Brandon in Showtime’s The Tudors (2007–2010), DC Comics character Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher (2019–present), and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s film Enola Holmes (2020).

Cavill started his acting career with parts in movie versions of The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) and I Capture the Castle. Later, he played supporting roles in a number of TV shows, such as The Inspector Lynley Mysteries on BBC, Midsomer Murders on ITV, and The Tudors on Showtime.

Since then, he has been in movies like Tristan & Isolde (2006), Stardust (2007), Immortals (2011), and Sand Castle (2013).

In 2012, GQ named Cavill one of the 50 best-dressed British men. In December 2013, a British magazine called him the “World’s Sexiest Man.” Empire magazine put him third on their list of “The 100 Sexiest Movie Stars 2013” that same year.

Cavill became the face of the British perfume Dunhill at the beginning of 2008. In a TV ad for the brand, Cavill was dressed up and walked through the Union Jack before getting into a helicopter. In a second TV ad, Cavill drove a car through a dark, empty London at night and met a young woman.

Cavill is a spokesperson for The Royal Marines Charity and the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust. He started the running part of the Royal Marines 1664 Challenge and took part in the 2014 Gibraltar Rock Run.

Who Is Natalie Viscuso?

The first episode of the popular MTV show came out more than 16 years ago, but if you think back to season 1, you might remember Viscuso. The following was said about her 16th birthday party during the 2005 season:

“Natalie is now 15 years old and lives in a $5 million house. She drives her dad’s Bentleys and Ferraris around town. What could she want more? How about being the girl everyone likes at school?” Also, read about Who Is Kevin Costner Dating?

The episode description also says, “Natalie just moved from boring Roswell, New Mexico to glitzy La Jolla, California to live with her rich dad and stepmom.”

Viscuso used to be the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, according to her LinkedIn. One of the companies that made Cavill’s movies Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2015) is called Legendary (2020).

Deadline said that Viscuso changed jobs in May of 2022. She was “chosen to be Vice President of the TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment,” where she would be in charge of TV.

Henry Cavill Dating

Some of Cavill’s fans being so harsh on Viscuso shouldn’t have been a surprise. Cavill’s ex-girlfriend, actor Kaley Cuoco, has been very open about how her 10-day relationship with the Man of Steel in 2013 brought her attention she couldn’t have expected.

In 2014, the Big Bang Theory star told Cosmopolitan, “No one was following me until I met Superman.” “I’ve been in this business for 20 years, but I could go anywhere and do anything my whole life. I haven’t been in a single picture taken by the paparazzi until about seven months ago. It’s been crazy to get so much attention.”

At least for now, it looks like Cavill and Viscuso have been able to keep their relationship going. The couple quickly realized that it was best to keep their budding relationship out of the spotlight, so they don’t talk about each other on social media very often.

This is not great for fans who just want to know more about the actor’s relationship with Viscuso, who works at Legendary Entertainment as the vice president of television and digital studios. Also, read about John Mayer Dating

From the first time she beat him at chess until now, we’ve kept track of the whole timeline of their relationship.

The actor from Enola Holmes proved on April 10 that he is no longer single by posting a picture of him playing chess with Viscuso on Instagram.

“This is me looking calm and sure of myself right before my beautiful and smart girlfriend Natalie beats me at chess,” Cavill wrote in the photo’s caption. In the picture, he looks lovingly at his new girlfriend as she tries to decide what to do next.

