Herschel Walker’s Son Rages After Abortion Report

On Monday, Christian Walker criticized his father, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, for allegedly paying for his ex- girlfriend’s abortion.

The younger Walker, who has a significant social media following, wrote a Twitter rant in which he claimed his father’s family had advised him not to run for government, but he went ahead and “aired out all of his dirty laundry in public” while “lying about it.”

Christian Walker said, “I know my mom and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker quit lying and making a mockery of us.” When you abandoned us to go out and bang a harem of women, threatened to murder us, and forced us to relocate six times in the space of six months, you are not a “family guy.”

Herschel Walker, who is running against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, refuted a 2009 story that he had bought a lady dinner. “This is another nasty hatchet job from a democrat activist dressed as a reporter who has incessantly attacked my family and attempted to tear me down since this campaign began,” he said, threatening to sue the Daily Beast for publishing it.

Christian Walker is the son of the former NFL player and his wife Cindy Deangelis Grossman, to whom he was married from 1983 until 2002 and with whom he had Christian. Hershel Walker’s other children, whom he had never publicly recognized, came to light during the campaign.