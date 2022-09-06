High School Football Player’s Mother Dated Murder Victim

A high school football player from Washington state who went missing last week and was later arrested on murder charges allegedly murdered his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that Gabriel Michael Davies, 16, and another adolescent were detained on suspicion of second-degree murder, burglary, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was discovered shot in his house.

Although the victim has not yet been publicly recognized, the Tacoma News Tribune claimed on Sunday that he “was a couple” with Davies’ mother and that the three had lived together at the residence where he was found dead for several years.

On Wednesday, Davies was reported missing, and a search was launched after his abandoned vehicle was discovered with blood inside and his damaged cell phone nearby.

Sheriff John Snaza told the Centralia Chronicle on Thursday that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department had contacted the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office about “other investigations and interests.”

By that evening, Davies had been located and was deemed to be in good health.

After the victim failed to report to work for four days, authorities conducted a welfare check and discovered his body at his Orting home on Thursday.

Both juveniles are currently being housed at Remann Hall. On Tuesday following the holiday weekend, formal charges are anticipated.

How the other teen relates to the murder and Davies remains unknown.