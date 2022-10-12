High School Football Star’s Girlfriend Describes Date Night Shooting

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the longtime girlfriend of a high school football star from Georgia who was killed in a shooting outside a Dave & Buster’s in a mall lot described the horrific night of the shooting and explained why she decided to forgive the two teenage suspects who were later apprehended in South Carolina.

On October 5 in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Lawrenceville, Georgia, 18-year-old wide receiver Elijah DeWitt, whose nickname was “Eazy E” by NFL legend Cam Newton, was shot and killed.

Bailey Reidling, his girlfriend of nearly five years, remembered that they had all gone to Dave & Buster’s for a double date night of gaming. Before she and her other companion, Angel, walked to the restroom, she claimed that DeWitt kissed her on the forehead and gave her his credit card so that they could go out to eat.

Since she was looking for her boyfriend, she assumed he and their mutual buddy Oscar were inside getting tickets or playing foosball, but when she ventured outside to find them, she was shocked to see that “everything’s red.”

According to Fox News Digital, Reidling recalled, “I run over to Elijah, and he’s on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he uttered to me was ‘help.'” “Because you are so shocked right now, you can’t help but let out a scream. In other words, it’s simply like letting out an unintentional scream. When I felt for a pulse in his neck, I had a panic attack since there was nothing. He was just shot, the pretty girl said as she rounded the bend. Try to relax. We placed a 911 call. They have left already.”

Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both of Lawrenceville, were subsequently arrested in South Carolina and their arrests were publicized by Gwinnett County police two days later.

Bryan and Richardson have been arrested and charged with DeWitt’s murder on many counts, including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Preparations for DeWitt’s funeral on Wednesday have prompted the extradition of the two teenagers to Gwinnett County. There has been no explanation given.

Like DeWitt’s family, Reidling has opted to forgive the perpetrators despite the tragedy, noting, “This is not the only crime, it is everywhere.”

“You don’t truly know, just like his dad warned. You have no idea how those children were reared or the difficulties they faced “According to what Reidling told Fox News Digital. “That can’t be right. That’s not right, and it never will be. However, as you are well aware, Elijah, this is hardly the sole instance of criminality. And the consequences are devastating.”

“Although it might not seem like it if you’re one of Elijah’s guy-friends or you’ve seen him play football, he would have forgiven them. So, I’m going to, “”, she remarked. “Something inside of me is insisting that I do it. Unlike some people, I don’t hold any animosity for them. Anger? Yes.”

“I really do believe he’s at peace now,” Reidling said. “And that’s probably what… peace of mind is that he is finally at rest. That’s reassuring, I guess.”

Together for only one year, DeWitt and Reidling shared the Jefferson High School experience as freshmen and seniors. Reidling, a lifelong cheerleader who has competed at a high level, stated, “I did get to cheer on the sidelines for him for one year.” Later, she moved to Athens and got an apartment near DeWitt’s high school so they could be closer during his senior year. She had previously spent two years at Georgia Southern University before moving to the University of North Georgia.

When DeWitt’s seven-on-seven team won recognition from Newton, she was able to accompany him on a trip to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

“Cam taught Elijah a lot, and he would chat to me; regardless of what the media and other people say about him, I know that Cam only wants the best for the kids. He also gave Elijah the moniker “Eazy E” on account of his quiet demeanor and efficiency in business dealings “Speculatively, Reidling thought back on it. “He went to the University of Georgia. If he hadn’t been killed, he definitely would have gone to college, and everyone predicted he’d end up in the NFL.”

According to Reidling’s sources, the three of them were all in the same Dave & Buster’s just days before the crime was committed. She claimed that after dropping off her boyfriend and their pals that Sunday, she drove to a local McDonald’s to use their WiFi to study for a college math test.

She claimed to have overheard the suspects asking around that time if DeWitt smoked or had any cannabis to sell. Reidling added that she has no idea how the suspects figured out that they will be at a Dave & Buster’s many days later and that police would be searching through their phones.

“Absolutely no one should have to go through what you’ve gone through. I’m like, ‘Damn, could [you all] not have like fought him outside of Dave & Buster’s?’” she added.