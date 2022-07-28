High School Musical Season 4: Renewed For Season 4 at Disney+

Will there be a fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical? Here’s what we know so far about High School Musical Season 4.

Even though season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series hasn’t even come out yet, Disney+ has already picked it up for a fourth season.

On May 21, the official High School Musical: The Musical: The Series account went on Instagram. “Season 4 is officially confirmed for #DisneyPlus!” said the caption of a video about the news on Instagram. This means that after HSMTMTS season 3 ends, fans can expect to see even more of their favorite characters. Also, there was a lot more drama at East High.

What else does Disney+ know about season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and will Olivia Rodrigo be back as Nini? Here is everything we know about the fourth season of HSMTMTS, including its release date, cast, trailer, soundtrack, musical, and much more.

As of now, Disney+ hasn’t said anything about when season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will come out. Since season 3 of HSMTMTS starts in July 2023, we think season 4 won’t air until 2024. Based on when previous seasons came out, we think season 4 will come out around the summer of 2024.

But since season 4 was announced before season 3 came out, it may come out even sooner. We’ll let you know if anything changes.

High School Musical Season 4 Cast

All of this will depend on what happens in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. But it looks like Ricky (Joshua Bassett), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), Big Red (Larry Saperstein), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Renée), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez), and Seb (Joe Serafini) will all be back.

Mark St. Cyr. (who plays Mr. Benjamin Mazzara) and Kate Reinders (who plays Miss Jenn) will be back for more HSMTMTS fun. We also think that Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily), Roman Banks (Howie), Derek Hough (Zack) from season 2, and Jordan Fisher will be back (Jamie).

We don’t know yet if the new characters in season 3 will stay in the show. In other words, we will have to wait to see if Adrian Lyles (Jet), Saylor Bell (Maddox), Meg Donnelly (Val), Jason Earles (Dewey Wood), and Corbin Bleu (as himself) come back.

Will Olivia Rodrigo show up in season 4 of High School Musical?

Olivia Rodrigo’s future as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is not clear right now. Olivia will be back in HSMTMTS season 3, but Disney+ has confirmed that she will no longer be the main character in season 3. Considering this, Olivia may leave the show for good after season 3 to focus on her music.

Olivia told The Guardian in May 2021 that music is now her main focus, but that she was “committed to HSM for two more years.” We still don’t know if that includes season 3.

What will the Musical in High School Musical Season 4 be?

Again, there is currently no information regarding High School Musical: Season 4 of The Musical: The Series is a musical, however, season 3 has Easter eggs. After High School musicals in the first season, Beauty and the Beast in the second season, and Frozen in the third season, everything is possible.

Tim Federle, showrunner for HSMTMTS, told Hollywood Life in 2021: “Choosing the musical for the performance is difficult since there are so many options. You can go High School Musical 3, or you can design an entirely new musical.”

Similar to past seasons, we anticipate that season 4 will feature an abundance of legendary covers and original music.

What will happen in High School Musical Season 4?

Before season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is released, we will not know what will occur in season 4. Based on the fact that season 3 takes place at a summer camp, we believe that season 4 will return to East High and focus on the kids putting on another school musical. Expect additional romance, drama, and incredible melodies.

Is there A High School Musical Season 4 trailer yet?

Disney+ has not yet released any trailers or teaser videos for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but we will let you know as soon as they do.

