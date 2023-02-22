High School Teacher In Seattle Is Detained After Being Accused Of Having Sex With A Student

A Seattle high school teacher who was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a pupil is now facing prosecution.
According to probable cause records made available by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on February 17, police were called to Franklin High School after a 16-year-old student claimed engaging in a “consensual sexual contact” with a teacher.
The youngster and her 32-year-old teacher allegedly started dating on February 2.
Student Has Reported Five Instances Of Sexual Contact
Since then, the student has reported five instances of inappropriate contact with her teacher and over 3,000 texts exchanged between the two.
In a letter to parents on Sunday, the principal of the school addressed the predicament, saying, among other things:
Last week, we received a report that a Franklin employee engaged in inappropriate contact with a student.
Our school and the district officials quickly moved to address the situation as soon as the report was received. The district has placed the employee on leave. They have been restricted from having contact with students, families, and staff. They have been restricted from entering any SPS school buildings or attending school-related events.
SPS does not tolerate any abuse of authority or sexual assault toward students.
We have initiated a full internal investigation into this allegation through the district’s Human Resources Department and Office of Student Civil Rights. As part of our process, we have informed and will collaborate with the Seattle Police Department.
Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and community.
Any SPS student or staff member who has been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted can report the incident(s) to any school staff member or the district’s Title IX coordinator by contacting 206-252-0367 or title.ix@seattleschools.org.
We will continue to keep the Franklin community informed as appropriate throughout the course of the investigation and its findings.
Five counts of sexual misconduct with a juvenile and one allegation of communication for immoral reasons were brought out by the prosecution as having probable cause. At the teacher’s first court appearance, the bond was set at $100,000.
Read More:
- A Missing 8-year-old Boy From Washington State Has Been Found In Missouri
- Body Camera Footage Captures A Deadly Police Shooting During Middle School Pickup
Follow our website californiaexaminer.net for more latest updates and other exciting articles. Also, don’t forget to bookmark our website.