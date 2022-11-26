Highway Crash In Kansas Leaves 3 Dead And 2 Hospitalized

A collision involving two vehicles on Friday afternoon in Marion County resulted in the deaths of three people. According to the crash logs maintained by the KHP, on the afternoon of Friday, November 25, at around 1:30 p.m., a Dodge Grand Caravan that had two people was traveling north on Kansas Highway 256.
On the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 56, a 2016 Ford Taurus with three people inside was observed.
The Grand Caravan made a frontal maneuver in front of the Ford, which resulted in the Ford colliding with the passenger side of the Dodge minivan. Both cars came to a stop in the ditch to the north of the road.
According to the crash reports, both the driver of the Dodge Caravan, Charlotte Sue Cole, who was 52 years old and was from Moundridge, Kansas and the passenger, Jessica Dawn Schmidt, who was 19 years old and was from Fruitland, Idaho, died as a result of the accident.
Wanda Richmond, 85, a resident of Marion, was one of the three people riding in the Ford Taurus when it crashed. She was one of the victims.
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash: https://t.co/AmHxEx0fnq
— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) November 26, 2022
The other two passengers who were riding in the vehicle were also sent to a hospital in Marion. It is reported that the driver, Rebecca Young, 36, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, sustained minor injuries, whereas Ramona Richmond, 58, from Salina, sustained significant injuries.
Everyone who was in the accident had their seatbelts on at the time of the collision.
