Hit-and-run Driver Kills Nyc Woman Who Fell From Boyfriend’s Car

On Sunday, a woman in Brooklyn was killed when she fell to the ground as her boyfriend drove away. She was hit by a second vehicle.

At the intersection of St. John’s Place and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, the 46-year-old woman was reportedly hopping into the back passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee when her beau pulled out, knocking her to the ground.

According to police, the 48-year-old boyfriend didn’t see his girlfriend getting inside the vehicle.

The woman was crossing St. Johns Place when she was hit by an SUV, according to the police. Police say the SUV driver hit the woman and then took off after the crash.

According to authorities, the woman was rushed to Kings County Hospital but later pronounced dead there.

The driver of the SUV has eluded police efforts to track him down.