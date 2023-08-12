Hollywood Writers Will Look at Companies’ Counter-proposals

In an apparent hint of progress in the more than 100-day-long strike, the union representing striking Hollywood writers said on Friday that it had received a counterproposal from the studios that it would evaluate.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has stated that it will reply to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ (which negotiates on behalf of firms including Walt Disney and Netflix) offer “after deliberation” next week.
After a meeting on August 4 to discuss getting back to bargaining and what problems each side planned to bring up, the WGA issued harsh criticism of the studios, suggesting tensions were high.
After negotiations between the WGA and the major studios broke down on May 2 over salary, minimum staffing levels in writers’ rooms, and residual payments in the streaming era, Hollywood writers went on strike on May 2.
On July 14, SAG-represented actors went on strike over wages and AI, essentially stopping production of scripted TV series and films and reverberating through the entertainment industry. Both unions have not gone on strike together since 1960.
