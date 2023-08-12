Hollywood Writers Will Look at Companies’ Counter-proposals

Daily news / By /

In an apparent hint of progress in the more than 100-day-long strike, the union representing striking Hollywood writers said on Friday that it had received a counterproposal from the studios that it would evaluate.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has stated that it will reply to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ (which negotiates on behalf of firms including Walt Disney and Netflix) offer “after deliberation” next week.

After a meeting on August 4 to discuss getting back to bargaining and what problems each side planned to bring up, the WGA issued harsh criticism of the studios, suggesting tensions were high.

The tweet below verifies the news:

After negotiations between the WGA and the major studios broke down on May 2 over salary, minimum staffing levels in writers’ rooms, and residual payments in the streaming era, Hollywood writers went on strike on May 2.

On July 14, SAG-represented actors went on strike over wages and AI, essentially stopping production of scripted TV series and films and reverberating through the entertainment industry. Both unions have not gone on strike together since 1960.

There is no better place to get breaking news about the Golden State than the California Examiner.

Here you will find the most recent news and thoughtful analysis on events unfolding in the Golden State:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top