Hong Kong Police Arrest Three After Finding Dismembered Remains Of Model Abby Choi

Four persons have been detained by Hong Kong police in connection with the murder and dismemberment of model Abby Choi, 28.
According to the New York Daily News, Choi was reported missing on Tuesday, and authorities think her corpse was mutilated. According to the police, there was a financial argument between Choi and her ex-family. husband’s
Alex Kwong, her ex-husband, was detained on Saturday at a ferry terminal in Hong Kong. Alex is 28 years old.
Kwong was carrying a total of $510,000 in high-end watches and $63,700 in Hong Kong dollars at the time. The South China Morning Post was informed by police that they suspect he was attempting to depart Hong Kong at the time of his detention.
Four persons have been detained by Hong Kong police in connection with the murder and dismemberment of model Abby Choi, 28.
Together with his brother, Kwong’s parents, and of them were previously accused of killing Choi.
Her former brother-in-law, who apparently served as Choi’s driver, was the last person to see her. On February 21, the model is said to have been put into his car, knocked out, and then taken to the scene of her alleged murder.
Model’s Murder Plot Was Orchestrated By Choi’s Ex-father-in-law
Chinese authorities think that the model’s murder plot was orchestrated by Choi’s ex-father-in-law because of a multimillion-dollar property dispute.
The tweet below explains the situation in detail:
Chinese Influencer and Model Abby Choi Found Decapitated, Dismembered With Body Parts Cooked In Soup Pots, Police Say as well as legs stored in a refrigerator. According to the South China Morning Post, police trying to locate 28-yr-old murder victim’s head, hands & torso. 😢 pic.twitter.com/eZNcELsdbo
— Sumner (@renmusb1) February 24, 2023
Investigators think Kwong’s family made up information for the authorities. Police discovered Choi’s legs in a refrigerator and human tissue in soup pots at a rented house in Lung Mei Village.
Several body parts haven’t been discovered, according to Kowloon West Regional Crime Unit Superintendent Alan Chung, who spoke to the media on Saturday.
Meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks, among other tools used to dismember human remains, were discovered in the apartment, according to Chung.
He continued by saying that the ex-father-in-law of the model’s model appeared to have been living in a rental home that had been “well set up by cold-blooded assassins.”
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.
More from California Examiner: