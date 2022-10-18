Hoover Police Shootout Suspect, 31, Identified

The wounded suspect and police officer in the weekend shooting in Hoover have been identified as a 31-year-old male.

On Monday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that suspect Evan Rashad Lucas had been identified. Officials have said that they plan to press charges against Lucas.

Lucas’s criminal record is clean, according to the courts.

At 11:25 a.m., the trouble started. On Sunday, a driver on Interstate 459 reported gunfire fired at his car from various directions. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

After receiving a description of the car, police were able to locate it swiftly.

Lucas, the suspect, drove off the freeway and into the parking lot of The Hills at Hoover apartments on Lorna Road.

When police arrived, the suspect began shooting at them. As a result of the police’s retaliation, Lucas was shot in the arm.

At least eight or nine gunfire were heard by residents.

After that, Lucas went back to his flat in the 3600 Building. After many more hours of talks, at 3:41 p.m., he finally gave up and submitted.

Unknown to the public, the officer was escorted by police to UAB Hospital. His wounds do not seem to be fatal. There were gunshot holes in his bulletproof vest and both of his arms.

The police officer was discharged from the hospital earlier today.

Hoover police officers’ use of firearms necessitates an investigation by the SBI.

I have met with the police officer and his family at UAB Hospital. In a prepared statement, Mayor Frank Brocato stated, “I am glad and relieved that our officer’s injuries do not seem to be significant.” “We are all extremely lucky that today’s gunshot did not have a fatal end, and it is typical of the issues that law enforcement personnel confront everyday in our communities.”