Hospital Death of Pregnant Woman Investigated by Polish Prosecutors and Ombudsman

In Poland, prosecutors and the patients’ advocate are looking into the death of a pregnant woman at a hospital. The woman’s family says the doctors didn’t tell them about the danger and didn’t do enough to save her.
The 33-year-old woman’s death last month was the second of its kind in southern Poland since September. This made people wonder if doctors were afraid to perform abortions to save the lives of women with complicated pregnancies.
Dorota, a 33-year-old woman, went to the hospital when her water broke in the fifth month of her pregnancy. She died there three days later from sepsis. In September, a woman named Iza died in a hospital in the town of Pszczyna under similar circumstances. This caused women all over the country to protest under the slogan “Not a Single One More.”
Two years ago, Poland’s conservative government made it much harder to get an abortion. However, if a woman’s health or life is in danger, the law does allow her to end the pregnancy.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Polish prosecutors and ombudsman investigate death of pregnant woman in hospital https://t.co/5VzuzjVvX4
— WHLT 22 Hattiesburg (@WHLT22) June 8, 2023
Lawmakers from the opposition said that the harsh law made women worry about their safety.
Marcelina Zawisza of the Left party said, “Polish women have the right to feel safe and have faith in the people who treat them.”
“Doctors’ two most basic duties—to protect their patients’ lives and health and to do them no harm when they are pregnant—are constantly being broken,” said Magdalena Biejat, a member of the Left party.
Dorota’s family said that the doctors hadn’t told them that the woman’s life was in danger, so they didn’t have the right to decide whether or not to have an abortion to save her. They found a lawyer who focuses on medical claims and hired him. The person in the state government who looks out for the interests of patients also started a probe.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
The hospital in Nowy Targ told the local prosecutor’s office about the case and promised to help in any way it could.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.