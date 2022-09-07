Hosting QuickBooks Desktop on the Cloud: Advantages

QuickBooks offers two different environments of software, QuickBooks Desktop, and QuickBooks Hosting. Nevertheless, they vary in many other aspects such as accessibility, reliability, and security. Deciding between the two platforms is simply a matter of evaluating the additional costs involved in hosting a QuickBooks desktop and the benefits that come with those costs.

QuickBooks Desktop

This version can be defined as Simple accounting software that can be installed on your desktop. You can choose specific versions and editions, but they vary in cost and available features. Unlike his QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop is a native application that you install on your system. Access directly from Windows, not via a web browser. This improves performance by not having to rely on the network to process the data.

Features of QuickBooks Desktop

1. Invoicing

To simplify, you can create invoices and send them directly to your customers. The invoice can include all the details of the purchase including product name, quantity, and price. You can also include a payment link that your customers can use to pay online.

2. Reporting

QuickBooks’ reporting capabilities eliminate the need to rely on third-party applications. Analyze your accounting data with built-in reports and templates and create visualized reports for quick insights. These data can be exported and transferred via email.

3. Inventory:

QuickBooks Desktop users can also manage inventory in QuickBooks Desktop. This is ideal for anyone involved in retail. Simply scan the item with a barcode scanner to record information and quantity. QuickBooks automatically warns you when your product is low.

QuickBooks Cloud Hosting

Let’s move on to the QuickBooks desktop hosted in the cloud. You get all the features of QuickBooks Desktop, but with the added benefits that come with cloud hosting.

1. Accessibility:

The software is installed on a server, so it can be accessed from any computer with the correct authorization. With the right software, you can access your files from any device on virtual desktops with the help of Cloud PC Services with maximum security. So, you need to find a suitable cloud hosting service to help you with that.

2. Reliability

Data retention is essential as it is the company’s financial data. I don’t want to lose them, so I need to make regular backups. But where do you store those backups? This is where cloud hosting helps a lot. You can create automatic backups in QuickBooks and store those backups on another server. That way, you always have a backup copy in case something goes wrong with your main server.

3. Security

Desktops are not as secure as servers. You can implement multi-level authentication on your server and restrict user access in QuickBooks Desktop to increase the security of your accounting data. Also, no data is lost if the main server goes down. The cloud provider uses its web redundancy to create multiple copies of its servers, so if one of its servers goes down, you can quickly access your data from the others.

Conclusion:

QuickBooks is one of the most advanced accounting solutions and is very popular with small businesses. It brings numerous benefits to financial accounting for businesses of all sizes.

Hosting providers such as Apps4Rent are specialists in providing a variety of hosting solutions for small businesses.