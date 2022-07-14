Will Too Hot to Handle Get a Season 4 on Netflix?

A show like Season 1 of “Too Hot to Handle” was exactly what many people were looking for at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020—entertainment that would help them get their minds off of the chaos that was taking place around them. While the rest of the world was stifled by travel delays, the Casa Tau villas in Punta Mita, Mexico provided a welcome distraction.

Singles who assume they’ve joined a “Love Island”-style reality program are shocked when their virtual assistant Lana tells them they can’t have any sex. In the event that they are successful, they could walk away with $100,000. Money is taken out of the pot each time a rule is broken. They’re also attending workshops on personal development and relationship building.

Nine months following the premiere of Season 1, Netflix approved the production of two additional seasons, which will be shot back-to-back. A similar “no sexual contact” regulation to the first season would apply for filming in Turks & Caicos for the second and third seasons as well. In June of 2021, the second season of the show premiered.

In Too Hot To Handle season three, the guilty among us have watched it all in one sitting and are wondering when the next dosage of Lana’s hot singles will arrive on Netflix. Is there going to be a change in format? What about the LGBTQIA+ community?

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle is here, and we’ve got all the details.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Storyline

Ten competitors from around the world are sent to a tropical island for a summer of singles fun on the reality show. However, the group’s summer sex and self-gratification prohibition are put in place by a virtual assistant named Lana (Alexa but more judgmental) to help them build more meaningful relationships.

The constants are offered a prize of $200,000 to enforce the prohibition, which decreases in value each time a regulation is broken. In other words, they can’t hook up until Lana gives the go-ahead.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Cast

In Too Hot to Handle, a group of individuals who are unable to develop meaningful long-term relationships are forced to live together for four weeks with a virtual assistant with the shape of a cone, Lana.

During the seminars, the candidates are prohibited from kissing, having sexual contact with one another, or engaging in any other form of self-gratification. The purpose of this exercise is to foster genuine interpersonal relationships among the participants. In the beginning, each contender gets a $100,000 grand prize, which is decreased anytime a rule is broken.

At the beginning of the season, there are ten brand-new competitors, and throughout the course of the season, there are sporadic additions. After failing to make any progress in the house, contestants are eliminated from the competition. Even if more changes aren’t announced just yet, the show will still have Lara and Desiree Bunch as hosts and narrators, respectively.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 has yet to be announced, but it’s looking like we’ll get it in the year 2022 at the earliest.

In addition to The Circle and Sexy Beasts, Netflix has released entire seasons of a handful of other reality shows. While we’ve generally only seen season one of Too Hot to Handle a year, this is likely to change shortly.

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is coming soon, not 2023, Netflix announced when presenting its year-round line-up of reality romance programming. The announcement of year-round reality romance shows is linked to 2022, so it’s possible that another season of Too Hot to Handle will appear before the year is up.

We can’t rule out a summer 2022 release date for season 4, given the show’s history of releasing new seasons in the summer. It’s also feasible that the series will be postponed till the end of the year.

We’ll notify you as soon as new information becomes available. While you wait, you can catch up on all three seasons of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Trailer

A trailer for Too Hot to Handle season 4 has not yet been produced by the makers. A few months are still ahead of us, though. Season 3’s teaser trailer is available to watch in the meantime:

