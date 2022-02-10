House passes a short-term government budget bill to stop the shutdown and send it to the Senate.

The House of Representatives advanced a plan to provide temporary government financing to avoid a government shutdown later this month.

The Senate intends to pass the measure before the February 18 deadline to prevent a loss in federal money.

Specifically, the measure would extend financing until March 11, giving legislators ample time to establish an overall long-term spending plan.

It was approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, sending it to the Senate for consideration. The funding bill would avert a government shutdown later this month.

The United States Congress has until February 18 to avert a gap in government funding. The measure passed by the House would allow the government to continue operating at its present levels until March 11.

A vote approved it of 272-162. Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he intends to vote on the budget bill “as soon as possible and in time for the February 18 deadline.

In recent years, Congress has often failed to enact full-year appropriations bills instead of alternating between last-minute, short-term legislative measures to keep the government functioning and full-year appropriations bills.

Failure to provide enough money may result in the dismissal of federal employees and the interruption of government services and the economy.

Finance officials are hoping the three-week extension would allow them enough time to put up a spending plan for the remainder of the fiscal year, ending on September 30. They were unable to reach a long-term agreement before the deadline of February 18.

In a statement released Monday, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., stated, “We are close to achieving a framework agreement on government spending,” but that “we will need more time to finalize the measure in its entirety.”

Members of the House of Representatives intend to depart Washington after voting on Wednesday and not return until after Presidents Day.