Houston Confirms the Country’s First Death From Heat-related Causes This Year

On Saturday morning, a mass shooting claimed the lives of at least four individuals in the little city of Hampton, located to the south of Atlanta. As record-high temperatures sear a section of the United States, the capital of Texas has reported the first heat-related death of the year.
According to ABC News’s Sunday report, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed that there has been one heat-related death in Houston this year. The body of 67-year-old Victor Ramos was discovered on June 24 in his airless Houston home. He had been hospitalized earlier that day.
According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the cause of death was determined to be accidental hyperthermia. According to statistics compiled by the Associated Press, Texas has already seen more than a dozen deaths connected to the state’s scorching summer temperatures. Webb County, where the city of Laredo is located, has at least 11 of these deaths.
More than 75 million people in 13 U.S. states from California to Florida are still subject to heat alerts, so this information comes at an inopportune time. Several locations, including Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Corpus Christi, Texas, were under excessive heat advisories as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Other cities, including Denver, Houston, Alexandria, and Miami, were also issued heat advisories. The Southwest’s scorching temperatures reached their height over the weekend and were forecast to gradually go off over the next few days. However, from Las Vegas to Phoenix, highs will remain above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
The capital of Arizona has broken the record for the longest stretch of days with temperatures of 110 degrees or greater (17 days) set in 1974. Phoenix has established a new record for longest stretch of consecutive nights with temperatures above 90 degrees.
The city of El Paso, Texas, has broken the record for the longest stretch of days with temperatures above 100 degrees by 31 days. The previous record was set in 1994 and stood at 23 days. On Sunday, the El Paso Fire Department reported that four persons at a car exhibition in Ascarate Park had to be taken to a nearby hospital due to heat-related symptoms ranging from mild to severe.
Heat index values were not as high as in recent days across much of Texas and into the Deep South on Sunday afternoon, providing some relief from the dangerous combination of hot and humid weather. Temperatures near the Gulf Coast, meanwhile, remained dangerously high, with high heat index predictions of 105°F to 110°F.
On Monday, highs are expected to reach the 120s in Death Valley and the 110s in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Palm Springs across the South and West. Meanwhile, temperatures in the Southeast will approach the 100s, with Corpus Christi reaching 115. This week should see no relief from the scorching temperatures.
The persistent and oppressive humidity makes it difficult for residents in the region to find appropriate relief overnight without the aid of air conditioning. This is due in large part to the unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and the western Atlantic Ocean, which are also adding to the persistent and oppressive humidity.
